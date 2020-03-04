Studies suggest the ancient Mongolian Empire was more sophisticated than previously thought

New research claims that the ancient Mongolian kingdom may have been more sophisticated than previously believed.

Papers published in journals Science report Their diet shows evidence that they rely heavily on millet, a small species of grass. This shows a more complex economy that has evolved because we have been able to maintain a reliable food surplus.

“Mongolia’s past empire has been portrayed for many years as a group of violent equestrian riders who considered creating an” empire “but an exception to established ideals.” space.

Wilkin and his team analyze fragments of teeth and rib bones of 137 previously uncovered individuals who lived between 4500 BC and 1300 AD to better understand how the diet evolved Did.

Studies have shown that before the Bronze Age, animal food seemed to be featured in most people’s menus, with few vegetable foods.

However, scientists have found strong evidence of a more diverse diet, including the large consumption of millet or millet-based foods, during the rise of the Xiongnu and Mongol empires.

“Rather than being completely different from other empires in the world, Costmost’s Wilkin explained. Yes. “

