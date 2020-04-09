Study finds coronavirus can infect cats

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Be careful, cat lovers: your feline friend may be sensitive to new coronavirus after all.

New study by researchers in China has found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection, does not appear to infect dogs, pigs, chickens, and ducks, but can infect humans. ferrets and cats. And unlike humans, cats can probably catch the virus via respiratory droplets.

For the study – which aimed to find animals susceptible to the virus so that they could be used in testing vaccines against potential coronaviruses, according to Reuters – researchers have infected dogs, pigs, chickens, ducks, ferrets and cats with a high dose of SARS-CoV-2.

In cats, the virus has been detected in the nose, mouth and small intestine of cats. The researchers also tested kittens, concluding that they too are sensitive to the virus, discovering what they have described as “massive lesions” in the nose, throat and lungs.

“These results indicate that SARS-CoV-2 can replicate effectively in cats, young cats being more permissive and, perhaps more importantly, the virus can be transmitted between cats via respiratory droplets”, they wrote.

In ferrets, the researchers detected the virus in the nasal passages, soft palate and tonsils of animals, but did not detect the virus in any other organ, indicating that the virus “can replicate in the upper respiratory tract of ferrets, but its replication in other organs is undetectable, “said the researchers.

SARS-CoV-2, which first appeared in Wuhan, China in December, probably originated from bats before spreading to humans, although a March study suggests that bats mice may have passed the virus to another animal, maybe a pangolin, who then passed it on to humans.

At present, there is little evidence to suggest that pets can transmit the virus to humans. But the study results prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners to “take a closer look at the role of pets in the health crisis,” Reuters reported.

“We don’t think they play a role in transmission, but we think they could be infected by an infected person,” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said at a press conference on Wednesday. , according to the newspaper.

The news comes after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York, tested positive for coronavirus after having probably been exposed to it by an infected worker. And earlier this week, the British Veterinary Association, expressing concern over the presence of the virus on cat fur, encouraged pet owners to keep their felines indoors, if possible, to stop the spread of the new virus.