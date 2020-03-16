Study finds federal methane regulations more effective than Alberta’s, but both can improve

A new study suggests that regulations proposed by the federal government to reduce emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas emitted by the oil and gas industry, would be more effective than competing regulations proposed by the Government of Alberta.

But there is room for improvement for both, and a question mark as to whether any of the regulations would meet Canada’s methane reduction targets.

The goal is to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas industry by 40 to 45% from 2012 levels by 2025. The goal stems from a leadership summit in 2016, when Mexico, the United States and Canada have agreed to these methane reductions. The objective is now integrated into the official Canadian climate plan, the Pan-Canadian Framework.

“Absolutely, this type of methane reduction is achievable,” said Matthew Johnson, a professor of engineering at Carleton University, who is a leading energy emissions expert in Canada.

“We would say that the federal government [proposal] will simply achieve this goal. Are there things you could do here to improve the two regulations? One hundred percent. Neither rule is perfect. “

Matthew Johnson, a professor at Carleton University, is a leading emissions specialist in the Canadian energy sector. (Mike Pinder / Carleton University)

Alberta and the federal government are currently negotiating equivalency to decide which methane regulations will come into force. By law, Alberta regulations would apply if they were as effective or more effective than federal regulations. The purpose of the negotiations is to determine whether the provincial regulations are equivalent to the federal regulations.

The two have proposed regulations to reduce methane leakage from conventional oil and gas facilities, through a series of new requirements that target everything from how facilities are run, how often they are inspected, to equipment they use and how methane leaks are detected.

There is methane leakage throughout the extraction of oil and gas from well heads through pipelines and pumps to delivery to the market.

Johnson’s analysis found that federal government regulations would result in net reductions of 40% – just reaching the lower end of the target – while Alberta regulations would be late by 35%.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), methane is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas and accounts for 15% of Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing it is a key element of Canada’s climate change plan and a major policy to reduce emissions from the oil and gas sector.

But the methane regulations don’t apply to a large part of the industry – the oil sands mines in Alberta. The oil sands are a completely different mining activity from upstream oil and gas facilities and account for about 19% of Alberta’s methane emissions. Current regulations focus on other sources of emissions, for which there is a clearer path to reduction.

Johnson’s study noted that even without new regulations, methane emissions from sources other than the oil sands mines decreased from 2012 to 2018.

In contrast, emissions from the oil sands mines have increased. If emissions from the oil sands continue to increase, this could negate any reduction in the new methane regulations.

“So what trend is winning? If this oil sands trend increases faster than any other non-regulatory cut at the top, then those goals are threatened,” said Johnson.

The Alberta Energy Regulator and the federal ECCC, the departments that developed the methane regulations, did not comment directly on Johnson’s document. ECCC stated that the process of developing an equivalency agreement requires comparing “environmental results” between federal and provincial proposals.

“ECCC is always open to working with interested jurisdictions, including Alberta, towards equivalency agreements,” said an ECCC spokesperson in an emailed statement.

Johnson’s paper offers several options for changing Alberta’s regulations to meet or exceed methane reduction targets. He said he hoped the analysis of his document could be used to improve regulation in the coming years.

“Methane is not a solved problem. Not even close. And these regulations are not final, and I think regulators will tell you that they are not final,” said Johnson.

“To my knowledge, the federal government and the provincial government intend to review these regulations and look for opportunities for improvement or adjustment as things change in the short term.”