Sudan Security forces have spent a great deal of time attempting and conducting mass atrocities against civilian demonstrations. Doctor for human rights (PHR) has ended.

The study, titled “ Chaos and Fire, ” is based on the testimony of dozens of survivors and witnesses, and clinical evaluations and consultations with locals and open source materials have resulted in the June 3, 2019 massacre It was decided. At least 241 people were injured, and countless others were injured. Request for state security equipment. The violence broke out in the Al Khyada district of the capital, Khartoum, at which time it had been occupied by rebel protesters for about six months.

OMAR BASHIR: What you need to know about Sudan’s dictator accused of genocide

Last April, protesters in favor of democracy have had some success with long-standing dictators. Omar Al Bashir Exiled by the army However, these units are said to have strengthened their own iron grips against civilians over the following months, leading to a fierce onslaught of June 3.

“The massacre of civilians in Sudan by government security forces is a serious violation of human rights,” said Phelim Kine, director of investigation and investigation of the PHR. “The terrible tactics of security forces-rape, use of tear gas, sexual violence including whip, baton, and live ammunition-killed and seriously injured hundreds of civilians.”

In addition, the PHR emphasizes that government security forces attack multiple hospitals and clinics on that day, “ preventing patients from accessing medical care and restricting access to medical supplies and healthcare professionals. ” You.

“This pattern of targeted attacks on healthcare is a weapon that Sudanese security forces use repeatedly and violates the duty and right of healthcare workers to treat those who need it,” said a PHR health professional. Dr. Rohini Haar, Research Advisor, stressed. “(This) is life-threatening for healthcare workers and has devastating effects on civilians.”

Joseph Cony Survivor reaffirms how faith and God helped endure eight years of ability

The PHR has called on UN member states to call on Sudanese officials “to urge the United States government to take responsibility for serious human rights abuses and prioritize laws that protect medical neutrality.”

In the war arena, healthcare workers are increasingly targeted by state actors.

Click here for FOX NEWS App

Government officials often justify such attacks in the guise of treating and accommodating “terrorists” that medical professionals protest against them, and then prolonging the conflict, but human rights activists worldwide The allegations are allegedly focused on destroying community structures and capturing civilians.