Sumo wrestler tests positive for coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A Japanese sumo wrestler tested positive for the coronavirus, again threatening the postponement of the grand sumo summer tournament next month, which has already been delayed.

The Japanese sumo association said Friday that a wrestler had tested positive to become the first confirmed case of the ancient Japanese sport.

The wrestler, whose name has not been released, developed a fever for the first time last week, but none of his companions or officials have complained of symptoms of the virus.

JAPAN DECLARES ITS STATE OF EMERGENCY TO INCREASE IN CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS, TOKYO ASKS RESIDENTS TO SELF-ISOLATE

The association has already delayed the Tokyo summer tournament by two weeks, setting a new start date for May 24.

The spring tournament was held in March in Osaka without spectators. The wrestlers were forced to follow strict guidelines to avoid being infected.

The organizers said that the Tokyo meeting could also take place without spectators or not depending on the situation of the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS RISES IN JAPAN SPURS ABE TO DECLARE EMERGENCY IN TOKYO, 6 PREFECTURES

Japanese professional baseball and football have been postponed due to the epidemic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency for seven prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, due to a recent sharp increase in the number of new cases.