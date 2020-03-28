Sunwing Fires 1,500 Flight Crew Members, One Pilot with COVID-19

When Sunwing pilot Derek Butcher recovers COVID-19, which he believes has returned to work, he will not return to work.

That’s because Sunwing is laying off all of its 470 pilots on April 8, according to the pilots’ union, Unifor. Sunwing’s 1,063 flight attendants will also be laid off effective April 1, said their employees’ union, CUPE.

The layoffs come after Sunwing suspended air operations on Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a very upsetting time,” said Derek Butcher from his home in Markham, Ontario, where he is currently in solitary confinement after being diagnosed on March 17.

Butcher, 38, said he was recovering well from his illness, but was not anxious to be unemployed and make a living on EI.

“There is a lot of stress among [Sunwing pilots] right now, about being laid off and being unemployed for a potentially extended period. “

Travel drops sharply

Butcher and colleagues join thousands of airline workers Air Canada , WestJet and Air Transat who are also facing layoffs as the industry almost stops due to a massive drop in travel during the pandemic.

Butcher, who has worked for Sunwing for eight years, believes he detected the coronavirus in early March while flying flights to the Caribbean and Mexico.

Even though he spent most of his working hours in the cockpit, he had direct contact with flight attendants, traveled to crowded airports and stayed in a large hotel in Mexico.

“[I] cleaned all surfaces in the cockpit, did everything I thought I could do to protect myself, but somehow I got sick along the way, “said Butcher.

Sunwing and Air Canada are both asking for federal government funding to help the struggling airline industry. (Chris Young / Canadian Press)

He believes that other flight crew workers working on the front lines will contract the virus, if they have not already done so.

This week, Air Transat confirmed that two flight attendants and a pilot were positive for COVID-19. The airline was unable to identify how they were infected.

Air Transat also indicated that 150 of its flight attendants and 10 pilots are currently under quarantine because they have been exposed to suspicious cases.

Sunwing asks for help

Sunwing said it could not comment on Butcher’s COVID-19 case for reasons of confidentiality, but told CBC News that it was following appropriate public health protocols.

With regard to the impending layoffs, Sunwing said it had no choice but to suspend operations during the pandemic.

“The circumstances we face are dire,” said Grossman, adding that the Sunwing management team took a 50% temporary pay cut.

She said Sunwing talks to federal officials daily about financial support so the airline can stay viable and protect the jobs of its employees.

“These are exceptional circumstances where we are fighting for the survival of this vitally important industry,” said Grossman.

Air Canada has also asked for government assistance. “The crisis in our industry is worsening as countries around the world adopt increasingly severe measures, national restrictions and travel restrictions,” the airline said in a statement. statement on its website .

Meanwhile, some passengers whose flights have been canceled say the airlines are withholding their money. Sunwing, Air Canada and WestJet faced criticism after airlines recently changed their policies to offer travel credits, instead of refunds, for canceled flights.

The Canadian Transportation Agency said airlines are not required to offer refunds for flights canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barret Armann is a Sunwing pilot and president of the Unifor local representing airline pilots. (submitted by Barret Armann)

Unifor has also lobbied for government assistance and says any bailout must include financial relief for the employees of the terminated airlines.

“If not, you’re just bailing out companies and are they going to take care of us?” said Barret Armann, pilot of Sunwing and president of the local Unifor chapter, representing the pilots of the airline.

Armann said he would like to see financial assistance for airline employees who cannot afford to maintain the medical benefits of their employees while they are away.

Dismissed Sunwing employees, he said, will only continue to receive benefits if they pay the full coverage themselves – about $ 400 a month.

“It’s a quarter of your unemployment insurance, when [laid-off employees] still have their mortgages to pay and still have food on the table, “said Armann.

Government Responds

Wednesday , the federal government has passed a $ 107 billion aid bill to help Canadians and businesses dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement did not include anything specific to the airline industry. Office of Minister of Transport Marc Garneau told CBC News “any proposed relief measure will be announced by the government in due course.”

Finance Canada said the government has implemented a program that helps businesses – including airlines – access more than $ 10 billion in loans and other types of financial support.

Butcher said he wanted to know more about any current and pending government assistance to understand what the future holds for him and his airline colleagues.

“The devil is in the details with that now,” he said. “We all hope that our businesses will have the capacity to get by.”