Super Tuesday Brett Buyer: Elizabeth Warren thinks it’s really hard to keep racing

“Special reportThe host, Brett Buyer, Super Tuesday Primary With Vice President Shannon Bream early Wednesday morning Joe Biden He has scored at least eight victories in 14 state contests and has jumped to the top overall position for promising representatives.

“The fact that Joe Biden is leading [in Maine] Bayer said. “With the fact that he won Massachusetts [Sen.] Elizabeth Warren was third, which was a shock. The fact that he beat Minnesota and we could call it, “said the buyer. “Bernie Sanders was expected to succeed there, so they’re amazing.”

Bayer told Brem that it would be difficult to justify Warren staying in the race after finishing disappointing third place in Home State.

“I think it is really difficult for Elizabeth Warren to make a claim that he should go to Milwaukee,” Bayer said. “‘Third place in the home state. In the home state. [for delegates] In some other states. ‘”

In contrast, the host of the Special Report stated that former Mayor Mike Bloomberg of New York City could insist on staying in the race.

“Mike Bloomberg thinks in some cases,” I’m going to oppose Donald Trump. I’m going to help the party with money. If Biden ruptures, it will be fail safe. ” I think, “Bayer said. “But it will be pressured by Mike Bloomberg to get out of the race to make sure that what he says doesn’t happen, which is Bernie Sanders as a candidate.

“It’s going to be fascinating. I think Shannon can see how this has changed in three days. Shannon has never turned his head and seen the 72 hours that changed such a political race “

Bayer noted that if South African-American voters wanted to hold a presidency, it was crucial to Sanders.

“A black community that is actually active in these southern states. In North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, and Tennessee,” Bayer said. “If Bernie Sanders can’t make great strides in these communities, it’s hard to tell the Democrats that” I’m the man who can tie the party to Donald Trump. “