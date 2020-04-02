Supervisory Board Urges FDA To Ban Electronic Cigarettes Vape On Coronavirus Risks

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The House Oversight Committee urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a letter Wednesday to “clear the market” for electronic cigarettes, making smokers more likely to contract coronavirus.

Lawmakers are concerned that smoking could accelerate the spread of COVID-19 and have a knock-on effect on the already strained health system by bringing more patients into overflowing hospitals and, ultimately, putting the public at risk as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) has warned Americans that “because it attacks the lungs, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could be a particularly serious threat to those who smoke tobacco … or who smoke”, and smokers and vapers “may find themselves at increased risk for COVID-19 and its more serious complications. “

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, highlighted the serious lack of protective equipment for healthcare workers – including the N95 respirators and the lack respirators for coronavirus patients – as another reason to ban electronic cigarettes and vapers.

“Reducing the number of smokers and vapers who get sick with coronavirus will not only help them, but the whole health system,” wrote Krishnamoorthi.

Currently, the United States is struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Despite statewide ban on large gatherings, school closings, bar and restaurant closings, and all but essential workers must stay at home and social distancing , the United States has 209,071 cases of COVID-19 and 4,633 people have died.