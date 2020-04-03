Supporting the front line: Americans raise thousands to feed healthcare workers

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

While medical workers are overworked by floods of patients, people at home are using their extra time to support those on the front lines.

ALABAMA COMMUNITY LAUNCHES PARADE OF CARS FOR 100 YEARS WOMEN’S BIRTHDAY

New York roommates Patrick Long and Connor Delaney have started sending comfort food to Long’s girlfriend and colleagues at NYU Langone. Since then, the couple have created Operation Food Fight, raising funds through the Venmo mobile payment system to send personal meals to hospitals in the New York area. Medical workers can even use an email address they set up – [email protected] – for specific meal requests and specific delivery times. And supporters can now donate to Operation Food Fight to help them in their efforts.

“We are happy to be able to do something to feel useful while we are all stuck here,” said DeLaney.

But this is just one of the many ways people in the New York area are supporting healthcare workers who may be overwhelmed.

In New Jersey, Gina McGuire and Liz Bernich created FLAG, the Front Line Appreciation Group, to deliver meals. Supporters can visit Flag2020.org to donate or create their own FLAG group in their community.

“We hope we will be able to give them a little boost and rally the community around them,” said McGuire. “It has become a kind of network for people who want to help and volunteer.”

On Long Island, Port Washington, friends Diane Livingston and Jessica Brodsky Miller founded Port support. Their organization raises funds to deliver meals to medical workers, EMTS and firefighters.

“I love my community with all my heart. I want to do everything I can to help us survive. Through this initiative, we can help our healthcare workers stay strong and support our local businesses at the same time. The generosity of this community knows no bounds, ”said Livingston.

Learn more about how Americans help each other in these difficult times Fox News: America Together.