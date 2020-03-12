Supreme Court Closes Doors to Public Despite Fears of Coronaviruses

the short Supreme closes its doors to the public indefinitely due to concerns coronavirus pandemic spread across Washington.

Citing “concern for the health and safety of the public and employees of the Supreme Court”, the public information office of the highest court in the country announced that it would close its doors Thursday until further notice.

The building will however remain for official business and no deadline for processing files will be extended.

The news came shortly after Congress announced the closure of the Capitol to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, both the House and Senate Sergeants-at-Arms said the Congress office buildings and the Congress Visitor Center, through which tourists enter the Capitol, were also closed.

In an email to lawmakers’ offices, officials said the Capitol would be closed to all visits, including those organized by members of the House and the Senate and their assistants. No visit will be allowed to the Capitol Visitor Center, a massive three-story underground structure, which opened in 2008 and welcomed more than 21 million visitors until 2018.

Only legislators, staff, journalists and visitors with official business will be allowed to enter the buildings. Closings begin at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday, and buildings are scheduled to reopen on April 1.

Officials said they were acting on the advice of District of Columbia health officials and Congressional own doctors.

President Trump’s administration and Congress have struggled with how to respond to the virus and COVID-19, the disease it can cause and which, in some cases, can be fatal. Congress leaders had to balance the conflicting desires to protect lawmakers and staff from disease by keeping one of the most visible public buildings in the country. Visits to the White House have also been temporarily suspended.

Although complete records of past Capitol closings were not immediately available, the building is rarely completely closed to the public. No visitors were allowed immediately after a 1915 bomb alert against the building. And restrictions were placed on access to the galleries of visitors overlooking the House and the Senate in 1954 after Puerto Rican nationalists fired from the House gallery on lawmakers, injuring five of them.

In the fall of 1918, the Capitol was briefly closed to visitors as the Spanish flu spread around the world, killing tens of millions of people. According to the office of the chamber historians, about 1,000 people died in the Washington, D.C. area, with at least three members of the chamber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.