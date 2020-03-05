Supreme Court does not hear potato farm fight over false parasite test

The Supreme Court of Canada has not heard of ongoing legal struggles over incomplete soil testing, which incorrectly concluded that two Edmonton area farms were contaminated with destructive and microscopic pests. I ruled on Thursday that there was none.

Tests found the presence of potato cyst nematodes-parasites such as insects that damage crops, eat roots and reduce crop yields-Both farms have been isolated, and Alberta from the U.S. until early 2009 Export of seed potatoes to Japan has stopped.

Nematodes that do not pose a risk to human health can survive dormancy for decades and are difficult to eradicate.

Northbank Potato Farms Ltd. and Haarsma Farms Ltd. claim that tests conducted in 2007 showed false positives and seek compensation for the loss.

Growers have filed a joint lawsuit against Canadian food inspection agencies and the ABC Research Laboratories for negligence alleging “loss of profit, goodwill, and land value.”

However, the CFIA maintains that producers have already received compensation for losses through federal support programs.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court decided not to give growers permission to initiate a final appeal, and decided to hear their case. As always, the court has given no reason for the decision not to hear the case.

“We won the first trial but won on appeal, then appealed and lost,” said North Bank co-owner Ernie Van Boom in an interview with CBC News on Wednesday. “The next and last step is the Supreme Court.”

This case originated in mid-2007 when the CFIA began testing for the presence of potato cyst nematodes.

Four cysts were identified in a soil sample from one field, located in the Enoch Cree Reserve and raised by Haarsma.

Another cyst was identified in soil samples from a field owned by Fort Hills Energy Corporation and raised by Northbank.

“I can’t shake. I can’t forget.”

The CFIA has called on farms to destroy potato seed crops, banned the production and sale of potatoes from land, and placed restrictions on farm equipment.

The United States and Mexico have closed the Alberta border for potato exports.

The CFIA failed to replicate a positive reading of nematodes in the affected field, even after thousands of tests.

Van Boom believes that there was cross-contamination during the test.

“Once you get them, they’re there,” he said. “You don’t have them and they’re gone. There were no nematodes out there.”

Ottawa and the State have created a $ 16 million compensation fund so that producers can handle losses associated with quarantine and border closures.

Van Boon said he had been paid, but it was not enough to make up for the $ 2 million lost after the crop was destroyed.

“It was a good payment at the time, but there was nothing else that covered the loss that year,” he said. “It’s a stigma. It’s the reputation you get, you can’t shake it. You’ll never forget.

“We were able to raise the bootstrap and regain the market, but for us it was a slow recovery.”