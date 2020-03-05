Supreme Court Justice Roberts issues rare accusations for Schumaer’s “dangerous” and “irresponsible” comments. Schumer strikes back

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts issued a very unusual and powerful force responsibilities on Wednesday to Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) Threatening remarks He oversees Associate Neil Gosach and Brett Cabano, hit Roberts in Schumacher’s office for “irresponsibility” and “danger” and accused him of prejudice.

Extraordinary round trip started several hours ago with extraordinary choice Rally organized by Reproductive Protection CenterWhen President Schumer sinisterly picked President Trump’s two Supreme Court picks, he said, “I want to tell you, Gothatch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. “Schumer warned. “With these terrible decisions, I don’t know what hit you.”

Roberts replied in Fox News his amazing written statement: “This morning, Senator Schumaer addressed the Supreme Court while the case was being discussed internally. Senator Schumaer told him,” You will unleash the whirlwind and pay the price. With these terrible decisions, I don’t know what hit you. “

Roberts continued. “I know that justice involves criticism of the territory, but this kind of intimidating statement from the highest levels of government is not only inappropriate, but dangerous, as well. I will continue to work, from any quarter. “

Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman accused Roberts of prejudice, further escalating the conflict. Goodman argued that Schumaer would address Republicans when the “price” was paid-despite Schumacher explicitly naming Cabanau and Gothach.

Read Robert’s statement

“Women’s healthcare rights are at stake, and Americans from every corner of the country are struggling with what the courts will do to them,” Goodman said in a statement to Fox News. The Senate Republicans pay for placing these justices in court and warn that justice will unleash the major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights to decisions. “

He added that: “While Judge Roberts pursued a deliberate misunderstanding of right-wing Senator Sumer’s statement, he was silent when President Trump attacked the judge [Sonia] With Sotomayor [Ruth Bader] Ginsberg showed last week that Judge Roberts was more than just calling a ball or strike. “

It was an obvious reference to Trump’s call for liberal justice Reuse yourself From some cases due to suspected bias. (“I don’t know how they can’t reuse themselves for Trump or anything related to Trump,” Trump said. Publicly defended Cabanau and Gorsti Formerly called Trump for “very neat” and “very smart” “ Faker ” Sotomayor Sharply criticized Recent controversial administration. )

A video of Schumaer’s statement spread rapidly on social media, with Republicans and prominent liberals commenting as clear threats to two Supreme Court justices. They said that Schumaer went far beyond merely demanding that the judge refuse himself when standing in front of the Supreme Court building.

Even Lawrence Tribe, a professor at Harvard Law School on the left, tweeted: “These statements are Shower No excuses. Judge Roberts had the right to call him about his comments. I hope that a senator I have long praised and considered a friend apologizes and regains his implicit threat. He and his office are under. “

“This is pure gas lighting,” responded to Goodman’s statement, adding Alexandra DeSantis of the National Review. “I was there. I heard the whole situation. This is not what Schumaer said.”

During the controversial confirmation battle of Kavanaugh in late 2018, Left wing protester knocked on door Many of them have complained about his potential for abortion in the future.

At a rally, Schumer noted that the next Supreme Court case, June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, was the first “major” abortion case since President Trump’s court election was brought to trial.

of ConflictAddressing restrictions on who can perform abortions includes Louisiana law similar to Texas law that the court ruled unconstitutional in 2016.

Scott apparently in ODDS under abortion law during oral argument

Schumer did not specifically explain the “price” that justice faces. However, during the rally, Schumer continued to explain how Republicans were politically affected.

“We tell President Trump and the Republican Senator that we are building a right-wing ideology. You will be missing in November. You can never do what you are doing now!” Prior to his speech, Schumaer accused Republican Congress of “warning women” and stated that reproductive rights were “attacked in ways not seen in modern history.”

Cases before the court passed laws governing abortion, and new opponents were Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Testing how cooperative to precedents such as Casey is part of a larger effort that underpins abortion is legal.

The law in question requires the Louisiana abortion physician to grant privileges at a nearby hospital in case the patient experiences complications during or after the procedure. Proponents of the law argue that other healthcare providers regulate abortion providers in a manner that is regulated by the state, while at the same time ensuring that physicians are competent. Opponents say the Supreme Court has cited a case outside of Texas in 2016 that invalidated a very similar law and is targeting it with the goal of closing abortion providers.

NYT quietly notes that “updates” KAVANAUGH BOMBSHELL doesn’t even remember the alleged episode

A court opinion in the 2016 case, Whole Women’s Health v. Hellerstedt, said that the law would overburden women seeking abortion because it would significantly reduce the number of facilities available in the state. Was.

inside Wednesday oral argumentCabanau and Roberts questioned whether Louisiana would differ from Texas in terms of the practical effects of the law.

“Assuming that we can get the privileges granted by all currently aborting physicians, is the law still imposing an unreasonable burden, if not effective,” asked Cabanau.

Roberts suggested that other states might have different standards that might be constitutional.

Gothach did not talk in the discussion.

Wednesday’s statement did not indicate for the first time that Roberts felt compelled to issue extraordinary public accusations of sitting civil servants, indicating his willingness to undertake Republicans and Democrats alike. In 2018, Robert defended the judiciary after opposing what Trump called “Judge Obama.”

“There are no Judges Obama, Judge Trump, Judge Bush, or Judge Clinton,” Roberts said in a statement released by the Court’s Public Relations Office at the time. “We have an extraordinary group of dedicated judges who do their best to fulfill the same rights as they appear before them.”

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

Roberts wrote on the eve of Thanksgiving: “An independent judicial system is something we all appreciate.”

Trump counterattacked immediately. “I’m sorry, Judge John Roberts. You certainly have Judge Obama. They have a very different perspective than those who are blamed for the security of our country. “

Fox News’s Bill Mears, Shannon Bream, Tyler Olson, and Ron Blitzer contributed to this report.