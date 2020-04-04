Politics

Supreme Court postpones April pleadings on coronavirus problems

April 3, 2020 0 comment
the short Supreme Friday postponed his April oral arguments more than coronavirus concerns, taking the same measures as in his oral arguments which were scheduled for his March session.

The arguments that the court postponed were scheduled for April 20-22 and April 27-29. The most publicized argument that has been reported has been the hearing of the Trump c. Pennsylvania and Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania. These cases have to do with the mandate of the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare, requiring all employers to provide contraception in the health insurance policies they reimburse.

The Supreme Court said it could reschedule some of the March and April oral argument files that had been stayed before the end of her current term, which was scheduled to end in June. He also said he “will consider a range of programming options and other alternatives if the arguments cannot be made in the courtroom before the end of the mandate.”

LGBT supporters meet before the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday October 8, 2019 in Washington. It was one of the first days of oral argument for his current term. It is now unclear whether the Supreme Court will be able to hear oral arguments for the remainder of the term. (Photo AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta)

These alternatives could mean moving cases to the end from October this year or even settling cases without argument and simply on the basis of written submissions to the court. There is no constitutional mandate that the Supreme Court must plead in person in the cases it decides.

According to a press release, the Supreme Court remains open to cases, but most employees work remotely.

The judges continue to hold their regularly scheduled conferences, but some participate by telephone and others get rid of their traditional handshake with any other judge before the conferences – a tradition intended to preserve the collegiality of the tribunal.

Bill Mears and Shannon Bream of Fox News contributed to this report.

