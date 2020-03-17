Supreme Court postpones hearing on constitutionality of federal carbon tax

The Supreme Court of Canada has postponed until at least June the hearing of a constitutional challenge to the federal government’s carbon tax.

The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the challenge, launched by Saskatchewan and Ontario and supported by several other provinces, next week.

But, as part of a nationwide effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, Chief Justice Richard Wagner said the court is suspending several hearings, including on the highly anticipated tax tax case. carbon.

The best courts in Ontario and Saskatchewan have rejected these provinces’ arguments that the federal government does not have the constitutional power to impose a carbon tax in provinces that do not impose a carbon price meets federal standards.

They appeal these decisions to the Supreme Court.

Wagner said that the hearings on these appeals are temporarily postponed until June, among other measures to reduce the potential for dissemination of COVID-19, including the closure of the Supreme Court building to visitors.

However, he says he will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving health crisis and work on emergency plans.

The Government of Saskatchewan has stated that it understands the need for this delay.

“Although we are anxious to challenge the federal government’s carbon tax on the Supreme Court of Canada, we agree that it is appropriate to postpone the matter during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jim Billington , Prime Minister Scott Moe’s press secretary in an email.

“Our government will remain focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.”

Alberta is also challenging the carbon tax; last month, the supreme court agreed with the province that the tax was unconstitutional.

Court delay will also affect hearing in a case involving the Toronto Star’s offer to end the sealing of documents related to the estates of Toronto couple Barry and Honey Sherman, who were killed inside their Toronto manor in December 2017.