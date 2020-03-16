Supreme Court Postpones March Oral Pleadings on Coronavirus Problems

The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it would postpone pleadings for the March session due to concerns over the coronavirus epidemic – marking the first delay due to the health crisis in such procedures since the Spanish flu a century.

These arguments include cases before the court on March 23-25 ​​and March 30-April 1.

A press release says the judges will hold their regular conference Friday and publish their order list on Monday, although the press release says “some judges can participate remotely by phone”.

The Supreme Court building was already closed to the public last week, and it will remain open to business, even though oral argument – which sees judges, including several elderly people, crammed into the courtroom with hundreds of lawyers, activists, party members and journalists – are reported. The filing deadline will also not be extended, according to the press release from the Supreme Court.

According to the court press release, the last time the Supreme Court postponed oral argument due to a health crisis was in 1918, when the Spanish flu, which made US President Woodrow Wilson sick at at the time, hit the United States.