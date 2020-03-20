Supreme Court Says All Judges Are Healthy In The Midst Of A Coronavirus Pandemic

the short Supreme reported on Friday morning that the nine judges are in good health and attended their last regular conference – although some did so over the phone as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus has been shown to be significantly more dangerous for the elderly, and six of the nine court judges are technically elderly. Only judges Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan are under the age of 65. Even Justice Sonia Sotomayor, appointed by President Obama, who was born in 1954, is 65 years old. Chief Justice John Roberts is also 65 years old, while the oldest court judge, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was 87 years old this week.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

The court said the judges followed public health guidelines, including avoiding shaking hands. This is a departure from the long-standing tradition of judges shaking hands with all other judges before starting a conference in order to maintain camaraderie.

WHO ARE THE 9 JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT

Despite the postponement of pleadings which were scheduled for late March and early April, the court will continue to give opinions on cases it has already heard, including Monday. He will not, however, publish hard copies of his opinions at the courthouse itself. Notices will be published digitally from 10 a.m.

Cases affected by the postponement of oral argument will include three cases concerning access to President Trump’s financial documents for the House Ways and Means Committee and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which were scheduled to be debated on March 31.

Also waiting Case regarding military prosecutions for rape, a trademark Case, a high level copyright Case between tech giants Google and Oracle, lawsuit filed by three Muslims who were put on the “No Fly List” after refusing to inform the FBI, a Case on the composition of the state courts of Delaware a Case on international funding to fight HIV, a fourth amendment Case, a deportation Case and one Case on discrimination based on religion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is not clear whether the Supreme Court will postpone new oral arguments as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and it is also unclear what it will do with the cases it has already postponed. The Court is not constitutionally bound to hear arguments in person on its cases and could theoretically render decisions based exclusively on written observations.

Shannon Bream of Fox News contributed to this report.