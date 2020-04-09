Supreme Court Will Not Hear Attempt To Suspend Quebec Secularism Law

Canada’s highest court refused to see whether the controversial ban on religious symbols in Quebec should be suspended until the matter is heard on the merits.

Civil rights groups appealed to the Supreme Court in January after the Quebec Court of Appeal rejected a request to suspend parts of the law, known as Bill 21, in awaiting a decision on its constitutionality.

In a 2-1 decision, the Court of Appeal declared in December that the law should be maintained until the challenges are heard in the Superior Court of Quebec.

This is the decision that the groups asked to appeal. If the justices of the Supreme Court had chosen to hear the appeal, they would have had to decide whether Quebec should suspend the law while the challenges were heard.

Laws prohibit public school teachers, government lawyers, and the police, among other public servants, from wearing religious symbols at work.

He is disputed in four separate trials, three of which are expected to be heard together in October.

More soon