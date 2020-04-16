Supreme Court will not hear La Loche shooter’s appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the case of the young man who went wild in La Loche four years ago.

As usual, no reason was given in the court statement released Thursday morning.

The long legal case is now over. This means that Randan Fontaine will now serve his full adult sentence – life without parole for 10 years.

It also means that the details of the shooter can now be made public, including their name. Randan Fontaine was the cousin of the first two people he killed that day, Dayne and Drayden Fontaine.

The commemorative bench outside the Dene high school in La Loche remains full of memories, placed there in memory of the victims and survivors of the 2016 school shooting. (Bridget Yard / CBC)

Fontaine was two weeks away from his 18th birthday when he murdered four people and injured seven others. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to adulthood.

He is now 22 years old and last year applied to Canada’s highest court for leave to appeal his adult sentence.

His lawyer, Aaron Fox, had argued that the sentencing judge failed to give due consideration to the young person’s mental and cognitive health issues.

One of the worst school shootings in Canadian history, it sparked a wave of national sympathy. Hundreds of people attended the vigils, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde and then Prime Minister Brad Wall.