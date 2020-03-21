Surgeon General Insists No “Disconnection” Between Trump and Dr. Fauci After Controversial Press Conference

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joined “The story with Martha MacCallum“Friday gave his thoughts on a tumultuous exchange between President Trump and an NBC News reporter on the administration’s messages during the coronavirus pandemic..

“The message has always been difficult because we are trying to give people optimism, but also to encourage them to be cautious,” said Adams. “And that’s why from the start, I always said that you have to prepare, but not panic when you see panic in certain places.

“And that translates into people hoarding, which translates into people pulling knives over each other on top of the hand sanitizer,” said Adams. “We have to calm people down. And in my experience, that’s what the president has always tried to do, is calm people down while really helping people understand that it’s serious and we have to we all look at it. “

Trump argued with NBC’s Peter Alexander Friday, during the daily administration briefing on coronaviruses, the president calling Alexander “a terrible journalist”.

Alexander asked Trump if his “impulse to turn things around” could give Americans a “false sense of hope” in the midst of the pandemic. The president said he had a “good feeling” about the possible solutions the FDA is working on.

Alexander then asked, “What do you say to the fearful Americans?”

“I’m saying you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I’m saying,” replied Trump, adding, “I think it’s a very bad question and I think it’s a very bad signal that you are launching. to the American people. “

Adams also told MacCallum that he disagreed with claims that the task force member, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trump, were giving conflicting opinions on investigational drugs that could fight the coronavirus.

“I was frankly fascinated by the stories that came out of it because there was not, there was no disconnect between what Tony Fauci said and what the president said,” said Adams.

“The president said, number one, that we have two drugs on the market, and he is optimistic and hopeful – based on some studies and what they have heard – that these drugs will help people. And that’s why we provide it to four people on a compassionate basis, “said Adams.

“But Tony Fauci rightly said that we need to make sure that we are tracking the data, that we are seeing the studies so that we can actually tell people for sure whether this is working or not. So these two are not not incongruous “is science. We hope, but we are also careful. “

