Surgeon General Tells Hospitals They Can Divide Fans To Reduce Demand As An “ Absolute Last Resort ”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the Trump administration On Tuesday, told hospitals that they could start dividing the ventilators between two patients to address the shortage of machines in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.

A open letter to health care workers from Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health, warned that split fans should “only be considered as a last resort”, but the note highlights growing concerns from officials and the lack of available fans.

“Such a strategy should only be seen as an absolute last resort, judging by the alternatives to ‘hand bagging’ or long-term death,” said Adams and Giroir in the letter. “These decisions must be made at the level of each facility, care provider and patient. However, we know that many institutions are evaluating this practice, and protocols are developed and tested, and in some places, implemented in a preliminary way. “

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

The practice of ventilator splitting is currently used in some Italian hospitals invaded by patients with COVID-19 and it has been reported that at least one hospital in New York – the current epicenter of the virus in the United States with more than 38,000 confirmed cases – put patients on separate ventilators.

A number of medical associations, however, have opposed the idea of ​​dividing ventilators – noting that this could lead to more deaths than doctors’ decisions to prioritize the ventilation of patients most likely to benefit from machines.

“Even under ideal circumstances, ventilate a single patient with [Acute respiratory distress syndrome] and non-homogeneous lung diseases are di ﬃ cult and are associated with a mortality rate of 40 to 60 percent, ”said a statement from medical associations. “Attempting to ventilate multiple patients with COVID-19, given the problems described here, could lead to poor outcomes and high mortality rates for all cohort patients.”

The surgeon general’s letter acknowledges the concerns of medical associations, citing both the risks and the technical challenges of splitting ventilators, and states that moving should be a last resort option.

As in most other countries around the world, ventilators that help people breathe are in particular demand in the United States, given the common respiratory problems in people seriously ill with COVID-19.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

According to the Society for Critical Care Medicine, up to 900,000 coronavirus patients in the United States may need machines during the epidemic. However, the group estimates that the country has only 200,000, many of which are already used by other patients.

In preparation, health officials across the country are reviewing guidelines from sources such as state governments and medical groups on how to ration scarce resources in an emergency.

The general principle covering these plans: bring the most benefits to the greatest possible number and prioritize those who have the best chances of recovery. But exactly how this is determined is difficult.

Automatically excluding certain groups from receiving ventilators, such as those with severe lung disease, raises ethical concerns, said Dr. Douglas White of the University of Pittsburgh. Many hospitals seeking advice on COVID-19 in recent weeks have adopted a policy he designed without such exclusions, he said.

Guidelines previously developed by the New York State Department of Health prohibit some seriously ill people from receiving limited ventilators in major emergencies, but note that making old age an automatic disqualifier would be discriminatory. However, the plans add that given the “strong preference of society to save children”, age could be taken into account when the child is in play.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Another grim calculation that experts say hospitals could do is how long a patient might need a hospital bed or ventilator, and how many more lives the machine could otherwise save. This would help prevent an even more heartbreaking decision that many doctors in the United States probably never made – deciding to remove a patient from a machine to free it for others.

Standards do not apply in the current crisis and taking precious resources from a patient to save others in a pandemic “is not an act of killing and does not require the patient’s consent”, a said an article on COVID-19 emergency published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The authors noted that patients and their families should not be immune to the facts and should be warned in advance of the possibility that their loved one could be removed from a machine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.