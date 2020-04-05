Surgeon General Warns This Week Will Be “Our Pearl Harbor Time” As Coronavirus Deaths Rise

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Vice-Admiral General of American Surgeon Jerome Adams Warned Americans coronavirus the epidemic has not yet reached its expected peak, but has offered a ray of hope as to when the situation could improve and how.

Adams examined the trajectories of the virus in China and Italy – both significantly ahead of the United States – and the exponential increase in American cases, predicting that the worst is about to happen.

“Well, it is tragically appropriate that we are speaking at the start of Holy Week, as this is going to be the most difficult and saddest week in the lives of most Americans, quite frankly,” Adams told Fox News Sunday “, comparing it to historic national tragedies. “It will be our time in Pearl Harbor, our time of September 11, but it will not be located. It will happen across the country. And I want America to understand that. “

Adams went on to explain that despite what has happened in China and Italy, American individuals and government officials “have the power to change the course of this epidemic”. He underlined how an aggressive response can mean that an end could be in sight in the coming weeks.

“And so, I want the Americans to understand that, as difficult as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days,” he said, referring specifically to Washington. and California, which has seen improvements.

President Trump has recommended that Americans continue to follow the social distancing guidelines, but nine states have yet to issue home stay orders. When asked if a federal order would be appropriate, Adams noted the difficulties with this approach given state rights, but the recommendations from Washington, D.C., are clear.

“[I]Why didn’t we take these three days to stop the spread guidelines. It’s basically our national home stay order, ”said Adams. “And we are working with the governors to determine their needs, their wants.”

Adams said that for those in the nine states without an order, for those who cannot stay at home for the entire month, they should “give us what you can so that we can reach this peak and start coming down from there.” ‘other side”.

He stressed the need to stay home this week in particular, to protect yourself and others.

“This is going to be a test of our determination,” said Adams. “It’s going to be the test of our lives. But I do believe we can get out on the other side, based on the data and based on what I know about the American people. “