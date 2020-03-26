Surgeon General Warns United States Could Be Worse Than Italy If 15-Day Guidelines Were Not Met

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on Wednesday that the President was trying to be optimistic for the Americans with his Easter calendar and also asked those who did not coronavirus seriously to understand that there is a possibility that America could reach the worst case if the residents did not follow the guidelines.

“And we have constantly said that each place is going to have a different curve. So New York is going to have a different curve from Washington, than from Boise, Idaho. And what the President, in my mind, is trying to help people understand that there is a light at the end of this tunnel. We will pass through, “said Adams.The Ingraham angle“” And as you mentioned earlier, we are seeing cases in New York stabilizing. “

Adams reiterated that there was “hope” that we flattened the curve.

“We see their hospitalizations start to stabilize. And when you look at China, when you look at South Korea, their curve was about two to two and a half months,” said Adams. “So there is hope that if we continue to lead the mitigation efforts and are two-thirds of the way through these 15 days to stop the spreading initiative, that we can flatten the curve and that we we can get to the end of that faster. “

Dr Adams warned that the worst-case scenario was always possible, telling those who didn’t take it seriously that there was a chance the country would end up like Italy.

“I am encouraged by the locals who are doing the right thing, but we still see far too many photos of people doing the wrong things,” said Adams. “Playing basketball on the beaches. We need America to understand that we could always be like Italy. We could be worse than Italy if we don’t participate in these 15 days to stop the spread.”

Adams expressed his hope that America would achieve its goals with the virus.

“And I feel really good that if we keep looking at it, we’re actually going to flatten our curve even more,” said Adams. “We will start to descend and we will not reach these horrible projections.”