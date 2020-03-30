Suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in intensive care units in Ontario are much higher than official figures

More than 430 patients in intensive care beds in Ontario hospitals have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected of having the coronavirus, a much higher number than authorities have revealed.

CBC News has obtained copies of the COVID-19 reports published daily by Critical Care Services Ontario, a branch of the Ministry of Health. The reports provide more detail than has been previously released on the impact of the virus on intensive care units in hospitals.

The latest report, from Saturday, shows that 92 patients in the intensive care unit have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, while another 342 patients in the ICU are considered “suspect” cases.

Patients are classified as suspected fever or cough and have traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a confirmed or probable case of coronavirus, but their laboratory tests are not available.

This means that confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases now represent approximately one in four patients currently in intensive care units in Ontario – the first critical medical resource to be overwhelmed by the spread of the virus in Italy, Spain and At New York.

“All Ontarians should be concerned about any increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, especially those requiring intensive care and / or ventilation,” said Travis Kann, director of communications for Minister of Health Christine Elliott , in an email to CBC News Sunday. .

“This is why it is extremely important that every Ontarian heed the advice of (Chief Medical Officer of Health), Dr. David Williams and key public health officials to stay at home and avoid contact with the others, “said Kann. “Lives depend on it.”

Despite the hundreds of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases, Ontario’s intensive care units are not full. On average, hospital intensive care services operate at an average occupancy rate of 76%, leaving approximately 500 beds available.

The health care system started pushing in mid-March to postpone elective surgery, which has reduced the demand for intensive care beds.

Based on the recent spread of the virus in Ontario and taking into account the province-imposed physical distancing measures, a group of Toronto health scientists predict that the demand for intensive care beds of COVID-19 patients will reach an early peak in mid-April to more than 700 patients.

This COVID-19 assessment center at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto is one of more than 60 established by hospitals in Ontario. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

“We had a good week”

CBC News shared data on confirmed and suspected cases with infectious disease specialist and epidemiology professor Dr. David Fisman at the University of Toronto.

“The most striking thing is that we had a week.” Fisman said in an interview on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases is now five times higher than last Monday, a growth rate which he describes as worrying.

“This suggests exponential growth [in the spread of the virus] Several weeks ago – or maybe these nursing home epidemics that happened caused a lot of intensive care admissions, “said Fisman.

He said he hoped the physical distance measures imposed in mid-March would slow the rate at which COVID-19 patients need intensive care in Ontario hospitals.

“The things we did to prevent transmission two weeks ago we hope it will start to have an impact this week“said Fisman.

“If we continue to increase the number of people in the ICU by 20 to 30 or 40 percent day-to-day, we will be out of bed with fans in the province in less than two weeks.”

Capacity can be increased: province

Ontario hospitals have a total of 2,053 adult intensive care beds, according to Ministry of Health figures, and officials say pandemic plans would allow the system to expand its intensive care capacity .

Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in intensive care in Ontario has been roughly double every two days over the past week, the number of suspected cases has not grown as rapidly.

Yet the revelation that 342 patients in Ontario’s intensive care units are suspected of having COVID-19 calls into question the official number of positive cases in Ontario – reported Sunday at 1,326, in addition to 23 deaths.

Province Criticized For Delays In Producing Test Results And For test a much smaller segment of its population than Quebec, British Columbia or Alberta.

It is not known why so many patients in intensive care units suspected of having COVID-19 do not have definitive test results. Public Health Ontario has indicated that it will prioritize the testing of all samples from hospital patients.

“Once admitted, we expect suspect cases to be tested to determine whether they are positive or negative, as this information could have a significant impact on an individual’s clinical care plan,” said Kann.

The vast majority of patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases are housed in what Ontario classifies as “level three” beds, the highest level of intensive care. Of all the patients currently being treated at level three, about one in three is confirmed or suspected of having the virus.

Data shows that daily updates from Dr. Barbara Yaffe, left, include two-day-old numbers. (Pierre-Olivier Bernatchez / CBC)

Obsolete data

The reports also reveal that provincial health officials released data two days ago when they informed the Ontario public of the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province’s assistant chief medical officer of health, told the daily televised press conference that there were 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among patients in intensive care units of Ontario.

However, information obtained by CBC News shows that the province touched 62 confirmed cases Thursday, 72 Friday and 92 Saturday.

Last Wednesday – the first day, officials gave the current number of hospitalizations – Yaffe said at the press conference that 17 intensive care patients had tested positive for COVID-19. The report obtained by CBC News for this day shows that there were in fact 43.

An official with the Ministry of Health said that Yaffe did not receive daily data from the intensive care units of Ontario until after 3 p.m. Report.

According to its website, Critical Care Services Ontario was created in 2006 specifically in response to the SARS epidemic and has the mandate to “ better manage critical care resources in hospitals and jurisdictions in the event of a sudden surge in request ”.

Different regions, different numbers

The data show some regional variation in the impact of COVID-19 on intensive care units.

Approximately 40% of the intensive care beds in the Waterloo Wellington and Erie St. Clair health regions are occupied by patients confirmed or suspected of having the coronavirus.

The other regions with an above-average intensive care occupation by COVID-19 patients are: