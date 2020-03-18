Suspension of prison visits for COVID-19 gives rise to fears of violent reaction from detainees

In order to control the spread of the new coronavirus, most inmate visits have been suspended indefinitely in prisons in Ontario and federal prisons in Canada.

The Ontario government has suspended all visits with family and friends, while the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has completely canceled in-person visits.

The decision to ban personal visits has raised concerns that the lack of contact with their loved ones will increase tensions in prisons and prisons, which leads to volatile situations.

CBC News spoke to the mother of an inmate at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Center (EMDC) in London, Ontario, who said that she was concerned regularly for the safety of her son, but was concerned that these new restrictions only worsen the problems inside the prison.

“I honestly think there will be a riot,” she said.

“I fear receiving a call saying that my son has been sent to the hospital – or worse, my son is dead.”

His concerns are fueled by recent events in Italy, where 12 detainees were killed after riots broke out following blockades and the suspension of family visits.

The new Canadian restrictions came into effect on Saturday.

Her son is currently awaiting a bail hearing for a non-violent criminal offense. The CBC agreed not to identify the woman for fear that her son would be targeted for comments.

The well-being of prisoners a priority

In a statement to CBC News, the Office of the Solicitor General of Ontario said it was doing everything it could to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They added that “the health and well-being of staff and those in our care is a priority”.

Prisons in Ontario will continue to provide telephone calls and professional visits, such as lawyers, spiritual support volunteers, Aboriginal inmate liaison officers, and volunteers providing programs and education.

The Correctional Service of Canada, on the other hand, only allows phone calls and video visits.

“Things could go wrong quickly”

Lawyer Kevin Egan, who represents more than 13,000 current and former EMDC detainees in a certified class action against the province for pre-existing prison conditions, believes that while the situation will likely remain calm for the time being, it could easily change.

“All you need is for a guy to break,” said Egan, “and things could go wrong quickly.”

“They’re already an anxious and violent group. And so I’m afraid things will escalate if too much time goes by. It’s the only kind of respite they get, it’s a visit from loved ones, and they haven’t gotten that for a long period of time, so I can see things escalating, “he said.

Lawyer Kevin Egan hopes that detainees will understand the preventive measures in the short term, but anticipates that problems will become more likely over time. (The fifth state)

He hopes that in the short term, detainees will understand the need for preventive measures.

No confirmed cases of COVID-19 among detainees

On Friday evening, in a joint statement, the provincial Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, and the Solicitor General, Sylvia Jones, also announced that inmates sentenced to intermittent sentences will serve their sentences at home until further notice.

“As a precaution, the province is taking decisive action to protect the health and safety of our correctional staff and those in our care,” said the two ministers.

As of Tuesday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the province’s prison population.

In a press release issued last Saturday, CSC reported that there was still no confirmed case of COVID-19 in a government institution.

“CSC has dedicated health care services in its facilities that have the knowledge and experience to deal with cases of infectious and respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19,” said the release.

The general population of Ontario saw 13 new cases of new coronavirus on Tuesday evening and reported its first death related to COVID-19. As the number continues to grow, so does the stress of family members with loved ones in prison.

“It’s heartbreaking. Just completely heartbreaking,” said the mother of the EMDC detainee.

“I mean, he’s out there because of bad choices, but he’s still my child, and knowing that I may not be able to see him for a while, my anxiety sometimes goes through the roof.”