Taiwan invites US newspapers expelled by China to move operations

Taiwan Foreign Minister Friday Invited Three US Newspapers To Move Their Operations To The Island After China journalists expelled from Beijing.

The Chinese expulsion of journalists from the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post was latest tit-for-tat between Beijing and Washington, who have accused each other of the coronavirus trigger.

China defended actions in retaliation for new rules President Trump placed on Chinese journalists, including a ceiling of 100 journalists of five state-run media. The Trump administration said the move came in response to Beijing’s crackdown on independent reporting.

Beijing responded by expelling three journalists from the Wall Street Journal on a column of opinion with the headline that called China “the real patient of Asia”.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Friday invited newspapers to settle in Taiwan to maintain a presence in the region.

“As @nytimes, @WSJ & @washingtonpost face growing hostility in China, I would like to welcome you to Taiwan, a country that is a beacon for freedom and democracy,” Wu tweeted. “Yes! Here you will find people who greet you with open arms and many genuine smiles. “

None of the newspapers responded immediately to requests for comment from Fox News.

The newspapers published a open letter Tuesday, asking Beijing to reverse its decision. The publishers wrote that they would protest the evictions under normal circumstances, but the coronavirus epidemic has made journalism from the country all the more imperative.

