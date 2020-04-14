Taiwan issues December email to WHO showing unfulfilled coronavirus warning

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the World Health Organization (WHO) is under fire after Taiwan published the contents of a December email asking for information about the person-to-person spread COVID-19, claiming that it was rather ignored by the WHO and denied the adequate information to fight against the virus.

Taiwan accuses WHO of having minimized the severity and spread of the coronavirus in an attempt to flatter in China, even after Taiwan raised the alarm concerning at least seven cases of atypical pneumonia of which they were aware in Wuhan, where the virus originated.

Asked about the cases by the media, Taiwan said Chinese health officials said “the cases are not considered SARS; however, samples are still being investigated and cases have been isolated for treatment. “, according to the content of an email sent by the Taiwan Center. for disease control and prevention at WHO on December 31.

“I would greatly appreciate it if you had relevant information to share with us,” said the email.

Taiwan is located about 80 miles off the coast of China, but has declared itself an independent nation for more than 70 years. China, however, has refused to recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty and is constantly fighting to bring them back under Beijing’s control.

As a result, China has successfully persuaded the WHO to exclude Taiwan from the organization.

WHO has denied that Taiwan has ever alerted them to the potential spread of the virus to anyone, but the Taiwan CDC said this because it specifically mentioned “atypical pneumonia” – reminiscent of SARS, which is spread between human contacts – “public health professionals were able to discern from this formulation that there was a real possibility of human-to-human transmission of the disease,” they said in a press release.

“However, because at the time there were no cases of the disease in Taiwan yet, we could not directly and conclusively say that there had been human-to-human transmission,” said the CDC. from Taiwan.

Taiwan said the WHO and the Chinese CDC had both refused to provide adequate information that could have prepared the government for the impact of the virus earlier.

The WHO ignored Taiwan’s warnings and continued to reiterate China’s false statements – that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the new pathogen even on January 14.

In addition, WHO did not require Chinese authorities to share the virus strains that would have made it possible to produce diagnostic tests much earlier in the world.

Tensions between Taiwan and WHO have led President Trump to consider withdraw funds from the United Nations agency, which receives most of its money from American taxpayers’ money.

Trump said at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing on Monday that he expects a decision by the end of the week – days after swearing that his administration would “consider “WHO operations.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accused the United States of “politicizing” its management of the virus and said it would result in “more body bags”.

Currently, the coronavirus pandemic has killed 118,854 people worldwide and infected more than 2 million others.

Rich Edson of Fox News contributed to this report.