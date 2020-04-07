Taiwan Presents China, Sends Critical Coronavirus Supplies To Hard-hit Countries

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Taiwan may have been frozen out of the World Health Organization by China, but the little Asian island might have the last word.

As Beijing strives to establish itself as a world leader by selling – sometimes – defective protective equipment to the world coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan distributes it for free.

This gesture is not only an excavation of China, which has refused to recognize the existence of Taiwan, but it also increases Taiwan’s visibility at the international level, which China has been actively trying to prevent for years.

Last week. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen thanked Taiwan on Twitter for donating millions of masks.

“The European Union thanks Taiwan for its donation of 5.6 million masks to help fight the coronavirus,” she tweeted. “We really appreciate this gesture of solidarity. This global virus epidemic requires international solidarity and cooperation.”

Taiwan announced last week that it will send 10 million face masks to countries around the world and pledged future donations as production increases.

Two million masks will go to the United States and another eight million will be sent to Europe, including some of the most affected countries such as Spain, Italy and France, said the Taiwanese foreign ministry. Another million will be sent to Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies in Central America, the Caribbean and the Pacific Islands.

“Over the past few months, we have witnessed countless acts of bravery and sacrifice by medical workers around the world,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen recently said. “We need to step up cooperation and that means sharing experiences and materials, and working together to develop treatments and vaccines.”

As the star of Taiwan rises, the star of China begins to hurtle down the Earth.

Despite a massive Beijing campaign to paint President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party in a positive light, China’s initial decision to minimize its number of coronaviruses and multiple changes in its chronology came back to haunt them and the rest of the world.

“There is no doubt that China’s lack of openness to the world has had an impact on how the world has reacted,” Vice President Mike Pence said last week.

U.S. intelligence officials have accused China of misleading the world and deliberately underreporting the number of patients and deaths related to COVID-19. A report sent to the White House claimed that the Chinese public record of coronavirus infections was deliberately misleading and incomplete.

All the uncertainty surrounding China has left the door open for Taiwan to enter the world stage and succeed where its neighbor has failed.

Located about 80 miles off the coast of China, Taiwan has been an independent nation for more than 70 years. China, however, refuses to recognize Taiwan’s independence and has promised to bring it back under Beijing’s control by diplomatic or military means.

Last week, China’s complex relationship with Taiwan and its influence on the World Health Organization took place in real time when a senior WHO official avoided questions about Taiwan in an interview. Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK broadcast an interview with Bruce Aylward, Deputy Director-General of WHO. When asked if Taiwan could join the organization, Aylward did not respond. Then he said he could not hear the reporter and asked him to move on to another question. When the reporter pressed him on the subject, Aylward hung up. When the reporter called him back and asked him again to comment on Taiwan’s response to the coronavirus, Aylward replied, “We have already talked about China.”

China has long used its influence to prevent Taiwan from joining the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

“The isolation imposed by China on Taiwan is counterproductive as the world struggles to fight the coronavirus pandemic”, Mike Gonzalez, a senior member of the Allison Center for Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation, said. “Taipei’s response to the epidemic has been called exemplary.”

After being excluded from certain international institutions, Taiwan, which is about four times smaller than Florida, has had to rely on itself to tackle a number of different public health problems.

When the coronavirus appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, Taiwan was ahead of the curve.

He began inspecting airline passengers from Wuhan on December 31. He banned Wuhan residents completely on January 23, suspended visits to China on January 25, and banned all Chinese visitors on February 6. Reported foreign policy. The Taiwan government stopped exporting surgical masks on January 24.

It was around this time that Taiwan asked local businesses to step up production of masks and started producing millions of them a day.

The masks were then distributed between the public, medical and industrial sectors. The government has resumed the distribution of masks, which has hampered hoarding and price increases. It also allowed its residents to purchase a number of masks for adults and children per week in pharmacies and health centers for around $ 0.17. To reduce long queues, Taiwan has used its technology sector to allow people to order masks online and pick them up at their convenience.

In terms of transparency, Taiwan has done the exact opposite of China.

The country has established a unified command center and held daily briefings to keep the public informed. It has also educated its residents about the risks of COVID-19 and the precautions to take to avoid the virus as much as possible.

When Taiwan was busy responding to COVID-19, China was on its knees in the spread of rumors, wrongly claiming that an American soldier had brought the coronavirus to Wuhan and triggered it. More recently, China has changed course and started to blame Italy for the pandemic.

As the global pandemic spans another month, most of the experts Fox News spoke to said they did not believe China would give Taiwan credit in the near future, but added that might be a good time to start.