Take Bernie Sanders seriously | Fox News

TAKE SERIOUSLY BERNIE SANDERS

The conventional wisdom already ossified about Bernie Sanders is as follows: Sanders gave voice to the growing number of Socialist Democrats in his party, and that in his second consecutive places, these ideas were mainstreamed.

Sanders, this thought goes, is like the other finalists who, in their defeats, were the omens of the future of their parties.

Ronald Reagan in 1976 failed to overthrow the incumbent Gerald Ford, but had brought the conservative revolution in the GOP to the line of one meter. The following conservative exile Barry GoldwaterThe 1964 scraping ended completely with Reagan’s speech renaming Ford in San Diego.

In 1992, Pat Buchanan has come a long way in its attempt to overthrow George H.W. Bush, but he predicts the rise of right-wing populist nationalists which will not be fully realized until 2016 with Donald trump.

What would you say Eugene mccarthy? This is more appropriate for Sanders, who launched his own political career from the stepping stone of the Vietnam anti-war protest movement. The surprising success of the Minnesota senator in 1968 – including the removal of a serving president from the race – was an omen of the demise of democratic moderation, particularly in foreign policy, for more than two decades.

There is wisdom here. Sanders has definitely captured the imagination of young voters, especially young white university graduates. Although his efforts in 2020 are far from his exit from 2016, this large section of the Democratic electorate has remained with him.

Even though Sanders took a 28-point score in South Carolina this year, he won among white voters under the age of 45 by 12 points. As this block of voters becomes more important to the party as age increases the propensity to participate, it is not unreasonable to think that Sanders would be considered a prophet of the age to come.

And Sanders may in four or eight years be the one who brings out the name of his heir, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, nominated for the Democratic National Convention with Vampire Weekend jamming on stage on the left.

But almost everything about it is still unknown.

First of all, how is this year going? Yes Joe Biden loses to Donald Trump this fall, you can bet a massive liberal revolt among the Democrats. As Mitt RomneyThe 2012 defeat emboldened the nationalist right, a democratic failure this time would open the curtains for the socialist left.

In fact, the Socialists should secretly take root in the defeat of Biden.

The problem with young voters is that they do not vote at a rate comparable to that of their older counterparts. In the Michigan primary, Sanders’ last rostrum, 63% of voters were 45 years of age or older.

But the problem is that as an age cohort increases in the frequency of voters, it tends to change ideologically. The issues that matter most and the political solutions that interest 25-year-olds are very different from those of voters the age of their parents.

Yes, more people currently in the Sanders target population will vote in 10 years. But it is unlikely that their opinions will remain the same. Especially given the Republican Party’s growing dependence on white working-class voters, it is not unreasonable to think that the Democratic Party could become more economically moderate as more affluent suburban voters join their ranks. .

Much that has gone wrong with the Democratic nomination process this time can be attributed to a misunderstanding of Sanders’ performance in 2016. Most candidates and experts read four years ago that the party was ready for the little ones. socialism.

The truth about 2016 was that Hillary Clinton is the dark matter of American politics. The density of voters’ aversion to her and her dynastic ambitions is so intense that she even crushes the light.

State after state, this time has revealed the truth. Even when Sanders won, he had smaller pluralities than before. Once the ground was narrowed, Sanders turned out to be what he had always been: a protest candidate. Only with Clinton gone, the Democrats had much less to protest.

Given the dramatic failures of the candidates who fully embraced Sanders’ main problem, single-payer health insurance, as well as the Green New Deal, you can bet there will be much more apprehension about the churches in left next time. In the end, even Elizabeth Warren had embossed. Democratic voters not only rejected Sanders, but they rejected his basic ideas.

It is certainly true that ideological polarization continues in both parts. The changes in recent history are breathtaking. Just look at where Biden was when he was running 12 years ago compared to now.

How much of that was Sanders? Part of this is obviously due to his leadership. But this largely reflects a political system in which parties have become hostages of activist voters and therefore subject to ideological extremism.

The reality is that Sanders’ legacy will be written by the events to come. He is still remembered as the Socialist Moses who led the far left to power. But just as likely, perhaps even more, is that it will meet the fate of most finalists and live as a historical curiosity.

THE RULES BOOK: DON’T GET COCKY

“Even if a large ocean separates the United States from Europe, various considerations warn us against overconfidence or over security.” – Alexander Hamilton, Federalist # 24

TIME DEAD: WITH MALICE TO PERSON

That day, in 1865, in the living room of a Virginia farmer, the general. Ulysses S. Grant accepted the general’s surrender. Robert E. Lee and the main fighting force of the Confederation. Grant recalled the moment 20 years later for his autobiography: “What were General Lee’s feelings, I don’t know. As he was a man of great dignity, with an impassable face, it was impossible to say whether he felt internally happy that the end had finally arrived, or whether he was sad about the result, and was too manly for the to show. Whatever his feelings, they were entirely hidden from my observation; but my own feelings, which had been quite jubilant when I received his letter, were sad and depressed. I felt like anything rather than rejoicing at the fall of an enemy who had fought so long and valiantly and who had suffered so much for a cause, although this cause is, I believe, one of the worst for which a people has never fought, and one for which there was the least excuse. However, I do not question the sincerity of the great mass of those who were opposed to us. “

I WILL TELL YOU WHAT: WELCOME TO “NEXT WEEK”

This week, Dana Perino and Chris Stirewalt finally get listener reviews, and what a joy they were. Thank you to everyone who submitted audio versions. It was so wonderful to hear you in your own voice. Congratulations to Dana who finally won her bet on Bernie, plus a discussion of electoral woes during a global pandemic, a proposal for an opinion for a “unity cabinet”, the Wisconsin primaries, and more. In addition, a quick visit from Dana’s husband, Peter mcmahon. LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE HERE

UNEMPLOYMENT INCREASES, ESTIMATED AT 13 PERCENT

WaPo: “The spike in job losses continued last week, with 6.6 million Americans claiming unemployment benefits, the Labor Department announced on Thursday. More than 17 million new jobless claims have been filed in the past four weeks, a rapid and unprecedented escalation of unemployment in the United States since the week President Trump declared a national emergency due to the deadly coronavirus. The 17 million figure includes new Department of Labor reports that more people filed for unemployment the week before, pushing the number of unemployed during the week ending March 28 to a record 6 , 9 million, against 6.6 million. … Janet L. Yellen, one of the world’s best economists, said the unemployment rate in the United States has already reached at least 12-13%, the worst unemployment the nation has experienced since the Great Depression. “

Report: Trump to harvest meadows for business team leader – WaPo: “President Trump to announce second smaller coronavirus task force this week aimed specifically at fighting the economic ramifications of the virus and focused on reopening the country’s economy, four people say familiar with the plans. The task force will be composed of a mix of private sector officials and senior officials, including the chief of staff Mark meadows – whose first official working day was last week – Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and national economic advisor Larry Kudlowsaid a senior administration official. Meadows is likely to lead the task force, although no formal decision has been made, said two senior administration officials. “

The Dems are blocking the GOP’s offer to borrow an additional $ 250 billion, asking for more – Fox News: “An urgent request for $ 250 billion to consolidate an exhausted small business fund failed to pass the Senate on Thursday after the Democrats opposed the measure pushed by the White House and the majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell. With home lawmakers and social distancing, McConnell sought to skip the cash infusion quickly Thursday by unanimous consent with a group of senators, but Democrats have blocked the effort because they want supplements to help businesses in disadvantaged communities and an additional $ 250 billion in funds. for other priorities. Additional funding is being sought as the initial $ 350 billion program to help businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic could dry up in the near future in the face of huge demand. “

Trump plans to make small business loans at casinos – Call: “President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would take into account concerns raised by small casinos and gambling companies that cannot access payroll emergency loans during the COVID pandemic -19. “I will take a look at it,” said the president in response to a question in the White House briefing room. “No one told me about it.” The issue raised by members of the Nevada Congress delegation, as well as by the senator. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., And the gaming industry, relates to the Small Business Administration’s regulations for Paycheck Protection Program loans. “ Many of our casinos – including hotels – are small businesses, and they employ tens of thousands of employees across our state, constituting the backbone of Nevada’s economy, ” the delegation wrote. of the Nevada Congress in a letter Wednesday to the leaders of the House and the Senate. “

Pergram: prepare for six or seven “phases” of recovery – Fox News“The House and the Senate had not even completed the approval of the third phase of the coronavirus legislative response at the end of last month when legislators began to rush for a phase four bill. The components of phase four are to be guessed. It is likely to reach $ 2 trillion or more, with more money to help health care providers, as well as money for testing, treatment and care. Democrats could insist on postal voting arrangements for the November elections. This came on the heels of Tuesday’s Wisconsin Petri dish primary. There has been chatter about infrastructure – maybe even $ 1-2 trillion by itself. But the infrastructure will probably have to wait for the phase six or seven bill. You heard right. Phase six or seven. “

TRUMP SLUMPS IN POLLS

Politico: “On Wednesday, six separate pollsters released new surveys. In total, Trump’s approval rating was less than 50%, varying between 40% and 45%. … Those with trends from the weeks before the crisis showed an increase in the percentage of those who criticized Trump’s response. … In the new Monmouth poll, 46% of those polled said that Trump was doing a good job in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, while 49% said he was doing a bad job. Last month, 50% said Trump was doing a good job, compared to 45% who said he was doing a bad job. … A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday also found that a slim majority disapproved of Trump’s handling of the situation – 51% disagreed, compared to 46% who agreed. “

WSJ Ed. Board to Trump: the daily show doesn’t work – WSJ: “If Mr. Trump wants to make his presentations more useful to the country, here is our advice. Do not do it for more than 45 minutes, except on rare occasions. Let Mr. Pence lead them every day, focusing on one question or problem. Mr. Pence can answer questions and Mr. Trump can show up twice a week to reinforce the message. “

Biden retains advantage of Trump in general election polls – Fox News: “With the Democratic primary battle now over and the race for the White House in transition to a showdown for the general election, two new national polls show Joe Biden holding a single-digit advantage over President Trump. The presumed Democratic presidential candidate closely leads the Republican president from 48 to 44 percent of the voters registered in a survey by the Monmouth University polling institute published on Thursday. And Biden leads Trump 48 to 41 percent in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday. … The two surveys were conducted before[Sen[Sen[Sen[SenBernie] Sanders ended his offer to the White House. “

CDC director avoids review with friendly interviews – Politico: “Since his agency spoiled the deployment of coronavirus tests, the director of the CDC Robert Redfield has rarely been seen on the White House podium or on national television. Normally, the leader of the Centers for Disease Control would be the face of a global public health response. But his agency stumbled at the start of the pandemic … marginalized him. … Instead, he finds a home on local radio. But on these obscure shows, the conservative Christian scientist found an unusual niche. He becomes President Donald Trump’s reference man with a fervent crowd deeply skeptical of the coronavirus epidemic, considering it to be a hoax, a Chinese weapon or a conspiracy from the deep state to wipe out the economy and destroy the Trump presidency. … Redfield has become a little whisperer to the MAGA crowd… ”

GRASSLEY CAUSES A LOAD FOR THE RESPONSES ON THE I.G.

Axios: “A bipartisan group of senators led by the senator. Chuck grassley (R-Iowa) sent letter to President Trump on Wednesday asking for a “detailed written explanation” of the reasons he shot Michael Atkinson, the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community. “Congress wanted inspectors general to be dismissed only when there was clear evidence of wrongdoing or breach of office duties, and not for reasons unrelated to their function, in order to preserve the independence of the IG, “said the letter, signed by eight senators. . He also noted that the president “appears to have bypassed” Congress and the 30-day notice required by Congressional intelligence committees by “imposing a 30-day administrative leave on the IG and appointing an acting replacement”. “

“Even my hair – I don’t have much of it – it hurts.” – representative Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., speaking at WaPo Paul Kane about the aches and pains he suffered when he was sick with a coronavirus.

BLEACHED

IMAGINE THE TAN LINES!

AND NOW A WORD FROM CHARLES…

"I contemplate[myson[myson[monfils[mysonDaniel'S]body, so perfectly formed, so perfectly innocent. It has not yet been written. I look at his knee and I wonder where will be the small mark which records its first too hard slide in second base. "- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) written in the Washington Post on June 28, 1985.

