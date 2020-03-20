`` Take it seriously '': Edmonton man first Alberta COVID-19 death, total case number 146

An Edmonton man in his 60s has become Alberta’s first death in the coronavirus pandemic, the province’s chief medical officer said Thursday.

“As heartbreaking as this news was, it was expected. It is a dangerous virus,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Thursday, announcing that an Edmonton man in his 60s died on Wednesday night, less than a week after being admitted to an intensive hospital. care unit.

“I know this news is frightening and will increase people’s anxiety,” she said. “We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of this virus. … But to do this we will need everyone’s help. Take this seriously. Stay at home, unless “It is only essential for you to go out during social gatherings.”

The number of confirmed cases has increased by 27 over the past day, which means that there are now 146 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Two are still in intensive care. Hinshaw also confirmed that two people have fully recovered.

Since March 5, when the first confirmed case was announced, the number of new cases announced has steadily increased, more than half having been discovered in the last three days.

Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday that the province expects peak of epidemic to occur in mid-April, and drastic measures to keep the spread under control may need to be in place until the end of May.

Concerns about Edmonton’s good game

The increase in community transmission – that is, the virus cases are not directly related to travel – is a serious concern, said Hinshaw.

Hinshaw said that seven of the 146 cases were allegedly contracted by community transmission, while an eighth is suspected.

The deceased man had some of the known health problems – such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic respiratory problems and the like – which can increase the severity of coronavirus symptoms. More worryingly, he had contracted the virus from someone in the community, she said.

The Granite Curling Club in Edmonton. (Art Raham)

Hinshaw learned of another big concern on Thursday – that of a Saskatchewan doctor who tested positive for COVID-19, which he believes he contracted during a doctor’s curling tournament last weekend in Edmonton.

The doctor believes that he contracted the virus from another participant in the bonspiel. The bonspiel index case is believed to have been another Saskatchewan player returning from a trip to Las Vegas, said Hinshaw.

There were approximately 72 curlers at the Western Canadian Doctors Curling Bonspiel, which was held at the Granite Curling Club in Edmonton. About 45 people attended the banquet, said Hinshaw.

Hinshaw said it was not yet clear where these doctors came from or who could cover them if they fell ill. “It is worrying and we take it seriously,” she said.

At the time, the Alberta government indicated that gatherings of more than 250 people were allowed, as long as there were no high-risk health problems or the participation of someone who had traveled recently.

In a statement, the club said it had contacted all of the participants regarding health precautions, including not shaking hands, disinfecting the stone handles with the wipes provided, and washing your hands frequently.

The bonspiel ended on March 14 and the curling club independently decided the next day to close the club for the season.

Everyone who attended the event should now be isolated for 14 days, she said.

“It really shows us that, even with a smaller number of people, you can get a significant transmission,” she said. “We will have to watch closely to see how many more cases we are withdrawing from this event.”

Disinfect the cart, don’t eat with your fingers

Acknowledging that Albertans feel overwhelmed by social distance and the threat of contracting the virus, Hinshaw said the government has put together some practical tips for staying safe, which are published on his COVID-19 website.

The tips cover typical daily events, like “grocery shopping, getting on an elevator, or going to a restaurant,” she said.

Suggestions include shopping during off-peak hours, wiping the handles of baskets or baskets before and after use, disinfecting hands after getting off the bus, eating with utensils instead of appetizers and avoid “open snacks like peanuts” or candy. “

Day care centers, schools, colleges and universities and most other public institutions are closed. Public gatherings were limited to a maximum of 50 people, which jeopardized marriages and prompted funeral directors to advise grieving families to receive private services, by invitation only.

Casinos and bars that do not allow minors have been ordered not to operate. Many companies of all sizes have chosen, or have been forced by the lack of customers, to do the same.

Hinshaw noted that some concerned citizens are calling the hotlines to report to organizations that are not meeting government restrictions on closings or capacity.

“If you have concerns about an establishment, please do not call 911,” she said. “We have to leave this line open for real emergencies.”

The Department of Justice is working on a process for people to voice their concerns.

“These measures are difficult for all of us,” she said. “I urge you to take them seriously. We must continue to stay strong together – even from a distance.”

Pharmacies to screen

Alberta pharmacists will start getting paid by the provincial government to screen for coronaviruses, and they may be asked to take on more responsibility, including direct referrals for COVID-19 testing or support for the d line. Health Link 811 information.

“We must maximize the capabilities of our health care professionals at this time,” said Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a press release Thursday. “Pharmacists have knowledge and experience in infectious diseases such as the flu and help Albertans answer their questions and concerns.”

A new billing code means pharmacists will be paid by Alberta Health.

In addition, pharmacies now have the discretion to limit prescriptions to a 30-day supply to avoid potential shortages of certain drugs, the statement said.

Noting that this decision could result in higher enforcement costs for some people, the Alberta government is reducing its own user charge and has advised Albertans with other coverage to check with their benefits provider or to speak to the pharmacist.