“Take Us From Hell”: Canadians aboard a stranded cruise ship with 42 sick passengers and a crew

Thirteen passengers and 29 crew members became ill with flu-like symptoms aboard a Holland America Line cruise ship currently off the coast of Chile. And the Canadians aboard the ship – which has been looking for a place to dock since March 14 – are desperate to return home.

The ship carries 1,829 people: 586 crew members and 1,243 passengers, including 247 Canadians.

Michael Kasprow of Toronto said his 82-year-old mother Julie was on board the ship with a friend, also 80 years old. Neither is currently ill, he said, but is concerned that the illness some passengers are experiencing is COVID-19.

“We have seen what he can do on a cruise ship, and I just feel like they are sitting on ducks,” said Kasprow.

Holland America does not have kits on board to test COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The company says that all sick people have been quarantined since Sunday and that the remaining passengers and non-essential crew have been asked to stay in their cabins as a precaution.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and our crew are one of our highest priorities”, the company said in a written statement.

The ship, the Zaandam, left for its cruise to South America on March 7, just two days before the Canadian government issued a notice to avoid any cruise ship trip – after two Princess cruise ships have been affected by COVID-19 outbreaks.

March 13, Holland America announced the suspension of all operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the closest country, Chile would not allow Zaandam to dock, as a precaution during the pandemic.

Where will the ship dock now?

The ship was heading north, with plans to land in Florida on March 30, when the company announced that some people on board had fallen ill.

“We are no longer a healthy ship,” said passenger Chris Joiner, of the Ottawa suburb of Orleans. “We are now concerned that no port will allow us to descend.”

Joiner travels with his wife, Anna. Neither is sick and they remain confined to their 180 square foot cabin for the time being.

Anna and Chris Joiner, of Orleans, Ontario, shown here before the announcement of Zaandam disease, say they fear that no port will allow their boat to dock. (Submitted by Chris Joiner)

On Sunday, Joiner contacted Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Embassy in Chile to request assistance. The embassy replied by e-mail that it was monitoring the situation.

Joiner, 59, wants action now. “Get out of this boat,” he said.

Just before announcing that some passengers were sick, the Zaandam stopped in Valparaiso, Chile, on March 20, where the country had let it fill up and pick up supplies.

Holland America said the ship is currently heading north toward Fort Lauderdale. However, it has not yet obtained authorization to pass through the Panama Canal.

March 16, Panama has closed its borders to foreigners due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Holland America said that “alternative options are also being developed” if it cannot cross the canal.

Should it have ended earlier?

Norma Kirkham of Victoria is also on board with her husband David. She said that the two feel good and that the Zaandam takes good care of its passengers.

But she too is worried about finding a place to dock, then getting a flight to Canada at a time when airlines are dramatically cutting back on services and many countries are closing their borders.

“How will we get back from a port whose flights are decreasing day by day?” asked the 63-year-old man. “Where are we going to stay? Will [Holland America] always take care of us? “

Kasprow said he was angry with Holland America for not stopping the cruise earlier, when it was clear that COVID-19 could easily spread on cruise ships.

So far, at least three cruise ships have been affected by virus outbreaks. The most recent case involved a Fred Olsen Cruise Lines ship, where the epidemic was confirmed on March 9 .

“Someone did not make the decision early enough to end the cruise and remove these people,” said Kasprow. “They continued cruising to the tip of South America before making the decision to cease operations.”

Holland America did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the passengers on the Zaandam stay in their rooms, desperately waiting for better news.

“We literally take it one day at a time,” said Kirkham.