Tale of two stories: Trump’s virus delays, Biden denies sexual assault complaint

The New York Times has published the most detailed account to date of how President Trump has dismissed repeated coronavirus warnings for six crucial weeks – an account that it is not surprising to disparage as ” false news ”.

The same day, The Times published a lengthy account of a quarter-century-old allegation of sexual assault against Joe Biden, weeks after it was published, a delay that prompted the Conservatives to criticize the media. It turns out that the Washington Post had investigated the same allegation, which Biden firmly denied, but refused to publish its findings, before following the Times report yesterday.

The three pieces provide a window into how journalism is practiced in this polarizing era.

The state of our political tribalism is such that the supporters of the President castigate the History of the Times virus as a successful anti-Trump play. It is true that Trump is undergoing a brutally negative media attack, but that does not mean that we should not take well-researched reporting seriously.

Any administration should have faced bureaucratic delays and errors given the scale of the crisis. If Barack Obama was president and had exactly the same record, many on the right would cheer for this kind of reporting.

It is true, as the president tweeted, that he deserves credit for having imposed travel restrictions on China in late January, which has been widely criticized as xenophobic.

Trump also rejected a Jan. 29 note from business advisor Peter Navarro that explicitly described “the risk of the coronavirus evolving into a full-blown pandemic, endangering the lives of millions of Americans.”

The president said he had never read the memo, but the story in The Sunday Times indicates that collaborators raised it with him and he is unhappy that Navarro put his warning in writing. Navarro is of course not a medical expert, but it turns out that he was right.

Then there’s Trump’s HHS secretary Alex Azar, who warned Trump of the possibility of a pandemic when he called Air Force One, the second such warning in two weeks. Trump “replied that Mr. Azar was an alarmist.” (Trump says in his tweet that Azar “didn’t tell me anything later”).

During this period, according to a program reviewed by the Times, Azar and Anthony Fauci were part of a high-level group which weighed on the advisability of recommending measures such as the closings of schools and the cancellations of rallies of mass. But on February 26, Trump called Azar to express his dissatisfaction with another senior health official, Nancy Messonnier, issuing a brutal public warning that filled the stock market, and Azar’s authority was quickly reduced .

The Times investigation is certainly open to criticism, like any reporting work, but the richness of the details cannot be considered fiction.

Sunday too, time published a story based in part on interviews with Tara Reade, who briefly worked for the Senate office in Biden in 1993. Reade says, as she has publicly stated, that Biden “pinned her against a wall in a Senate building, reached under her clothes and penetrated it with her fingers. “She said that when she walked away, the senator said,” Come on, man, I heard that you loved me. “

The strongest point in favor of Reade: “A friend said that Ms. Reade had told him the details of the allegation at the time.” Another friend and brother of Reade said that she had told them about a traumatic incident involving Biden over the years.

Strengths against Reade: Two longtime helpers from Biden categorically deny Reade’s account that she complained about them at the time.

One of them, Ted Kaufman, said, “I didn’t know her. She did not come to me. If she had, I would have remembered her. “

The other, Dennis Toner, said, “It is so absurd that Senator Biden would be confronted with these allegations. “I don’t remember her. I don’t remember this conversation. And I will remember this conversation.”

The document concludes that no other allegations of sexual assault surfaced during the information, and no former Biden staff member corroborated the details of Ms. Reade’s allegation. The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct on the part of Mr. Biden. (Obviously, Biden recognized a story of making some women uncomfortable by cuddling and touching.)

The political backdrop is that, even though Reade tweeted positively about the former vice president in 2017, she became strongly negative against him in the campaign by first supporting Marianne Williamson and Elizabeth Warren, then by supporting Bernie Sanders . This raises the question of whether she had a political motivation to exaggerate her original narrative, which she denies. (Reade filed a report with D.C. police last week that concerns Biden but does not name him.)

The Washington Post, in his own play yesterday, revealed that he had interviewed Reade last year as well as this year, but had clearly chosen not to publish until the Times started.

The strong point against Reade is that she changed her story. She told the Post last year “that Biden touched her neck and shoulders but did not mention the alleged assault or suggest that there was more in the story. She blamed her staff, calling Biden “a man of her time, a very powerful senator, and he had people around him to say that it was okay …” That’s what I want to emphasize: it’s not him . It is the people around him who continue to cover him. »»

Reade now says that she “didn’t have the courage to come forward” about the assault, but that she felt “stronger at telling my truth”.

Another questionable point: Reade said that she had filed a complaint in 1993 with a Congressional personnel office – about the harassment, not the assault – but that she did not remember her name. The Post could find no record of this, and Reade said she never received a copy.

Biden’s critics are said to be critical of the media’s delay, but the two newspapers made a bona fide effort to investigate Reade’s accusations and go beyond what he said / she said. They found discrepancies and holes in her story, raising questions about why she goes public now, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t telling the truth. What this means, as with the history of the coronavirus, is that journalism is a process that can only build a brick-by-brick structure.