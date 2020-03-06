Tammy Bruce: Coronavirus-Trump rival, legacy media sees it as a crisis it doesn’t want to waste

Editor’s Note: This column first appeared in the Washington Times.

of Coronavirus The problem is obviously important for many reasons. No one of us wants to get sick with illness. Needless to say, respiratory viruses can disrupt our lives and even threaten our lives.

But after weeks of seeing this confusion unfold from China, the point of view is still as scarce as a face mask. Naturally, we fear the unknown and the uncertainty it brings. But there is a lot we know CoronavirusBut at least enough of this is not the End of Days virus that some people imagined.

The report continues to roll this new thing around the world Virus It spreads longer than originally thought, and is believed to have infected more individuals unknowingly. Physicians from different countries have noted that some of the known cases are severe, but there are many mild cases, and even asymptomatic cases are more likely to be found.

Still, the WHO states, “The virus is more deadly than seasonal flu, but may not be as easily transmitted,” according to the New York Times. According to the World Health Organization, the mortality rate is 3.4% of the “reported” cases of coronavirus, but later in the same story the Times told us, “But this number warns. Experts, including WHO experts, say that the epidemic is once again known, but the mortality is much lower.