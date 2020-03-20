Tax Day is approaching July 15 in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, announces Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary General Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that the filing deadline the taxes will travel from April 15 to July 15 – a measure to ease the burden coronavirus epidemic has put on individuals and the economy.

“AT @realDonaldTrumpIn the sense of the decision, we are moving tax day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to deposit and make payments without interest or penalties, “he tweeted.

He clarified that taxpayers can still file refund claims now, tweeting, “I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money.”

This decision had been expected in a form since the beginning of the month.

The administration announced earlier this week that it would delay payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $ 300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

By extending the filing deadline, the government is essentially allowing individuals and businesses to keep their money while facing loss of income or paychecks as a result of the economic downturn as the federal and state governments attempt. keep people at home so you don’t spread the coronavirus.

The move comes as Congress and the administration hack the details of a massive stimulus package that, among other things, could send checks worth up to $ 1,200 to qualified people in the context of the crisis, while layoffs are increasing and more economic uncertainty awaits.

the law Project, obtained by Fox News, would provide minimum payments of $ 600, and assistance would be gradually reduced to adjusted gross income thresholds of $ 75,000 for individuals and $ 150,000 per couple. In addition, there would be payments of $ 500 for each child.

The rebate amount should then be reduced by $ 5 for every $ 100 of taxpayer income that exceeds the legal threshold. The amount is therefore reduced to zero for single taxpayers whose income exceeds $ 99,000 and $ 198,000 for joint tax filers.

The IRS would determine income based on 2018 taxpayer tax returns or 2019 tax returns in cases where there is no 2018 return.

Gregg Re of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.