TC Energy to Begin Construction of Keystone XL Pipeline After Government of Alberta Invests US $ 1.1 Billion

TC Energy Corp. gave the green light on Tuesday to build its US $ 8 billion Keystone XL pipeline project, with help from the Alberta government.

The company said Alberta has agreed to invest approximately US $ 1.1 billion in equity in the project, which would substantially cover expected construction costs until the end of 2020.

The remaining $ 6.9 billion is expected to be funded by a combination of a $ 4.2 billion project-level credit facility to be fully guaranteed by the Government of Alberta and an investment of 2 .7 billion dollars by TC Energy.

The 1,947-kilometer project will transport 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Hardisty, Alberta to Steele City, New Brunswick, where it will be linked to existing TC Energy facilities.

The provincial government says the pipeline project will create more than 1,400 direct and 5,400 indirect jobs in Alberta during construction and generate about $ 30 billion in taxes and royalties for provincial and federal coffers over the next two decades.

Construction will begin immediately in Alberta, on the Canada-US border, as well as in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

TC Energy – formerly known as TransCanada – says that with pre-construction activities underway, the pipeline is expected to come into service in 2023.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said at a news conference on Tuesday that the project was a wise and essential investment in the future prosperity of the province.

“By all projections for the Canadian energy sector, we need a significant increase in pipelines to ship our energy,” he said, pointing to issues such as the price differential and the capacity of exports that were in the lead before the drop in oil prices this month.

“Prices will inevitably return to something normal and there will be increasing global demand for energy for decades to come.”

Kenney said the investment “was by no means a distraction” from the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and had been in the works for six months.

Upon completion and service, TC Energy plans to acquire the Alberta Government equity interest on the agreed terms and to refinance the US $ 4.2 billion credit facility on the capital markets of ‘borrowing.

“Strong commercial and financial support allows us to prudently build and finance the project, as well as our current program of $ 30 billion in guaranteed capital, in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position and our parameters. credit, “said Russ Girling, managing director of TC Energy. in a report.

“When the industry needs it”

Alberta’s investment in the project has symbolic power, said Warren Mabee, director of the Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy at Queen’s University.

“This is probably good news because it is not only money to support workers and money to keep families alive, it is a sign of support for the sector and a vote of confidence in an area that has really been beaten, “he said.

Federal Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan congratulated the Government of Alberta for investing in the project.

“It comes at a time when the industry needs it. It means thousands of good, well-paying jobs for the highly skilled workers the industry needs today and in the future,” he said. in a press release.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, shown in this January file photo, said the Keystone XL project is essential to the province’s future prosperity. (Todd Korol / The Canadian Press)

“The Government of Canada has always been a strong supporter of Keystone XL. “The project increases our access to markets in a safe, responsible and sustainable manner – and is part of Canada’s climate plan.”

Kenney said the province will not be asking Ottawa for financial support for this project, but federal advocacy will continue to be necessary to extol the importance of the pipelines.

The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) said in a statement that the construction of Keystone XL would be a big boost for the economy of Alberta, as well as that of Canada.

“It is essential that Canada can continue to attract major investments like Keystone XL, which will translate into billions of dollars in government taxes and fees and better market access for Canadian resources,” said the president of the CEPA, Chris Bloomer.

The project encountered many obstacles

The decision is sure to disappoint American environmental groups that have fought the pipeline during regulatory and court hearings for years.

In a statement released Tuesday, Catherine Collentine, deputy director of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign, disputed the timing of the announcement during the COVID-19 pandemic and pledged to continue the fight.

“By continuing construction during a global pandemic, TC Energy puts already vulnerable communities even more at risk,” she said.

The project was first proposed over a decade ago, but has encountered many obstacles.

The pipeline has been rejected twice by the administration of former President Barack Obama, fearing that it would worsen climate change.

But President Donald Trump was a staunch supporter of the project and issued a permit to it, which environmentalists say was illegal.

Richard Masson, executive member of the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary, said the investment in Alberta was likely necessary to mitigate an imminent political risk associated with the US presidential election scheduled for November.

“What if the Democrats win and shoot [presidential] allowed? “he said.

“TC Energy basically says, ‘We don’t want to take that risk’ … Alberta basically says, ‘Okay, we’ll take that risk, we’ll put in $ 1.5 billion Canadian, and if it ends up one draw the presidential permit, then we will all work to build the rest on 2021 and ’22. “‘

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a decree signed to advance the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the White House on January 24, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

A hearing before the license litigation court is set for April 16 before US district judge Brian Morris in Great Falls, Mont. Morris has already ruled against the project.

TC Energy has filed progress reports with the judge on its intentions to start the work.

“We appreciate the continued support of landowners, clients, Aboriginal groups and many partners in the United States and Canada who have helped us obtain key project support and regulatory approvals,” said Girling.

“In addition, we thank US President Donald Trump and the Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, as well as many government officials across North America for their advocacy without which, individually and collectively, this project doesn’t could not have advanced. “

Protesters travel to the Andrew W. Buggle Federal Courthouse in Rapid City, S.D., as they protest the Keystone XL pipeline in this June 2019 file photo. (Adam Fondren / Rapid City Journal via Associated Press)

Keith Stewart, senior energy strategist at Greenpeace Canada, called Alberta’s investment in the project “massive government subsidies to oil executives and shareholders.”

“It is telling that Prime Minister Kenney is laying off education workers and attacking doctors to save money during a pandemic, but can somehow find $ 7.5 billion to support a pipeline project that the private sector will not support, “he said in an email to CBC. New.

“He may want voters to believe that the economic boom is fast approaching, but even before COVID-19, global investors and central bankers were warning that smart money was getting out of fossil fuels.”

Kenney said the money for the project will be borrowed and is unrelated to the recent temporary layoff of around 20,000 school staff.

“Not a penny is redirected to another area of ​​spending,” he said.

He added that although he was skeptical of government intervention in the market, he did not believe the pipeline would be built without the support of the province.

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe says there are strong public policy arguments for such government involvement if the companies behind the pipelines run into trouble – as was the case when Ottawa intervened and purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project two years ago to ensure it was built.

“If the company had to delay construction because it couldn’t access credit, then the government intervening at that time makes a lot of sense,” said Tombe.

“But if the timing of this decision is related to non-financial factors, then that would be worrying.”