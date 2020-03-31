TC Energy to Begin Keystone XL Pipeline After US $ 1.1 Billion Investment in Alberta

TC Energy Corp. On Tuesday it will build the $ 8 billion delayed Keystone XL pipeline project after obtaining a $ 1.1 billion US equity investment from the Alberta government.

The province’s investment would significantly cover projected construction costs until the end of 2020, said TC Energy.

The remaining US $ 6.9 billion is expected to be largely financed in 2021 and 2022 and financed through a credit facility and an investment from TC Energy, the company said.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release that the project is essential to the province’s future prosperity.

“This investment in Keystone XL is a bold move to regain control of our province’s economic destiny and put it firmly in the hands of the owners of our natural resources, the people of Alberta,” said Mr. Kenney. “The Government of Alberta believes this is a wise investment.”

TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada Corp., plans to purchase the Alberta government stake once the pipeline is in service. He also plans to raise about US $ 1 billion by selling part of his shares.

Kenney said the provincial government will be able to sell its shares for a profit once the project is completed.

The company, which had planned to start mobilizing heavy construction equipment in February, said last month that there was too much uncertainty to immediately embark on the project.

The pipeline, which would transport 830,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Alberta to the American Midwest, has been delayed for more than a decade by opposition from landowners, environmental groups and aboriginal groups. The project was also rejected by former US President Barack Obama.