Technical advice: pay using your phone in stores instead of your credit card

Just think back a month. It can seem obsessive-compulsive to wash your hands after each interaction. We now know that this is one of the best ways to protect yourself.

Remember, 20 seconds with hot soapy water. There are also other things to clean in the house. Tap or click for 5 things you need to sterilize for coronavirus germs.

What about deliveries? Getting packages directly to your home seems safer than leaving home, but germs can persist on surfaces for days. In fact, the virus was discovered in the cabins of the Diamond Princess cruise ship 17 days after its evacuation. Tap or click for step-by-step instructions on handling and unpacking your online orders.

What if you have to venture away from home to buy essentials? Avoid touching your wallet and credit card and pay with your phone.

How it works?

Let me give you a brief overview. First, set up your phone to use Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay. Think of it as a digital wallet in your phone that replaces your physical wallet. It contains your debit or credit card number.

When you have finished shopping and paid for your purchases, unlock your phone using your face or entering your password. Tap your phone on the reader at the cash register, and like magic, you’re done. Charges will be processed using the debit or credit card you have entered in your digital wallet.

These so-called “contactless payments” also allow you to swipe a portable device, such as an Apple Watch, on a card reader instead of swiping a physical card or using cash. When done properly, there is no need to touch any surface other than your own device, which makes it much safer in a pandemic.

￼

TECHNICAL TIPS YOU CAN TRUST: Get the latest technology news in real time with free email alerts from my office to your inbox. Tap or click here for the latest technology news.

With contactless payments, the only thing you need to touch is the phone in your hand. Keep it clean and it’s the most hygienic way to pay.

Since each device has its own unique contactless system, we will show you how to configure it for each of the most popular services.

How to set up Apple Pay on your iPhone

If you are setting up the service for the first time, open the Settings app to get started. Scroll down and tap Wallet and Apple Pay.

In this menu, you can add a card of your choice by pressing Add card. Credit cards and debit cards can work with the service, but I highly recommend using a credit card.

Indeed, some payment terminals will ask you for your PIN code when you use Apple Pay, which means that you will always have to touch the keyboard.

Once you hit Add Card, follow the instructions until you see your phone’s camera lens. Scan your card and finish setting up Apple Pay.

Make sure your lighting is good and that you place your card inside the white outline you see below to load it successfully.

Once set up, you can use Apple Pay on any compatible device by double-pressing the Home or Lock button on your device and pressing the terminal receiver.

If your device uses Touch ID, you will scan your finger to continue. Otherwise, Face ID will scan your face. This is part of Apple Pay encryption, which uses your biometric data to help prevent fraud. It is sanitary and secure.

While you’re at it … Reminders can help you remember all the little things you want to do but seem to be forgetting throughout the day. You can even set reminders on your phone or on the child’s phones to wash your hands. Tap or click for a guide on setting up reminders on your iPhone.

How to use Apple Pay on an Apple Watch

If you have both an Apple Watch and an iPhone, you can configure Apple Pay to work on your wrist. This means that you will never have to take out your phone when it’s time to pay, which will help prevent germs on your screen.

To configure it, open the Watch app, press My Watch and select Wallet & Apple Pay. Select the card you set up for Apple Pay to continue. As with Apple Watch on the iPhone, we recommend that you use a credit card so you don’t have to touch the PINpad when it’s time to pay.

You can do more than pay for things with your Apple Watch. Tap or click for 3 ways to customize your display.

How to set up Google Pay on your Android phone

Any Android phone can be configured to use Google Pay. All you need to do is make sure your device is running Android Lollipop (5.0) or higher. You will also need to install the Google Pay app, which you can download here.

Download the app and open it to start the configuration. When the application asks you to configure a card, follow the instructions on the screen.

Once the application is configured, you can use it on any compatible terminal. Tap or click to see everything you can do with Google Pay.

As we mentioned with Apple Pay, we recommend using a credit card on a debit card to avoid unnecessary contact with PIN blocks.

During setup, you may also need to add an authentication method such as a code or a fingerprint. This secures your transactions and verifies that you are the one making the purchases.

Google Pay accepts PINs, patterns, passwords, fingerprints, or retinal screen locks for verification. It does not accept facial recognition or screen locks like Smart Unlock or Knock to Unlock.

Once set up, just unlock your phone and hold it near a compatible reader to pay. You will not need to open the application and you will know that your payment was successful when you see a blue check mark on the screen.

DO YOU FEEL STIR-CRAZY? Cleaning your cabinets (again) is not going to cut it. I have 5 ways to help you stay sane while you are homebound.

How to set up Samsung Pay on your Galaxy phone

Samsung phones can use Google Pay like any other Android device, but Samsung offers a unique, device-specific payment method that comes pre-installed.

To set up Samsung pay, you will need the username and password of the Samsung account that you created when setting up your phone. Once you have this information, open the pre-installed Samsung paid app.

If you deleted this app, you can download it again here.

When you’re ready, open the Samsung Pay app and tap Get started. Enter a new PIN code for the app and re-enter it to confirm. You will then need to add a card, which can now be used for contactless payments.

To use Samsung Pay on a device, swipe up on the lock screen with the small Samsung Pay icon at the bottom. You can also open the Samsung Pay app and tap Pay.

You will be asked to authenticate your purchase with a fingerprint, retina scan or PIN code. Then you can hold your device in front of the reader to complete your transaction.

What about payments between friends and relatives?

Contactless payments give you peace of mind when shopping, but what about when you have to pay someone directly?

This is where peer-to-peer payment applications come in. These programs can be linked to a card or bank account and can instantly send money to a recipient using their email address or his telephone number. Tap or click here to see how each P2P payment app compares.

You can send money directly to a family member or friend using Apple Pay. It is easy to do.

There are also several different P2P applications, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses. Venmo is currently the most popular in the group and is owned and operated by Paypal.

Another major name is Zelle, which has close ties to many of the country’s largest banks. Several banks like Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase include Zelle in their standalone applications.

All your recipient needs to do to receive their money is to download the same application you are using.

Once they install it, they can accept your payment and transfer it to a bank account. Just make sure you are 100% sure of the amount and the recipient before you press send.

We all adapt as the coronavirus spreads. By opting for contactless payments, you will help protect yourself and others from damage.

And it’s worth more than any payment you can send from an app.

BONUS TIP FOR ADDITIONAL KNOW-HOW: How to use FaceTime on your iPhone, iPad or Mac

Undoubtedly, the lockdown has a lot of people who are a little bored, upset and lonely. It is difficult to move from abundant human communication and contact to almost none overnight.

Beyond interacting with those who live with you, you can reach out to others through phone calls, text messages, social media and video conferencing. You know, not to go crazy. Tap or click here to find out how technology can help you stay sane.

If you are an Apple user, you also have an integrated video chat application called FaceTime. This simple application makes it easy to reach multiple family members and friends at the same time. You don’t know how? Let us help you.

Tap or click here for a fun way to stay connected.

What questions about the digital lifestyle do you have? Call Kim’s national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to or watch the Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, TV or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim’s free podcasts.

Copyright 2020, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Discover all the latest technology on The Kim Komando Show, the country’s largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and provides advice on today’s digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.