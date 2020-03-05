TED 2020 postponed or held in Coronavirus fear in Vancouver

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the annual TED conference in Vancouver stopped working as planned in April this year, and the organizers are now working on an alternative.

The meeting organizer confirmed with the CBC that they had asked participants to postpone the event until the end of July or to hold a virtual meeting online.

“TED is committed to sharing insights, triggering actions and hosting meaningful discussions of the world’s most important ideas, despite global health conditions. Email.

She said the organizers would make a final decision on what to do by Monday.

TED is an acronym for technology, entertainment, and design, and week-long conferences are the source of the famous TED Talks videos broadcast on YouTube and other digital platforms.

Vancouver has been the venue for one-week events since 2014, accepting approximately 2,000 people who pay $ 10,000 per participant.

This year’s TED conference Scheduled for April 20-24.

However, as new coronaviruses causing COVID-19 continue to spread around the world, there is concern that large-scale rallying will be held in parts of the world.

To date, 13 BC have identified 13 coronavirus patients and more than 1,000 have been tested. Across Canada, there were 34 putative cases of the virus.

Officials here say the risk to the public is still low and has not warned against attending public events, except in certain cases.

“I encourage people who are sick or at risk of serious illness to avoid rallying at this point.” B.C. State Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Wednesday.