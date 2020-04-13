Ted Cruz explains how the coronavirus changed its daily routine

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Quarantine routine is a regular feature that asks brokers of political power how their daily lives changed – and how they are still doing their jobs – during the coronavirus crisis.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had experience with self-isolation long before stay-at-home orders took over the country.

Cruz began self-quarantining with an abundance of caution on March 7 after learning that he had contacted someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 26 who then been tested positive for COVID-19.

And just as his precautionary quarantine was about to end, Cruz learned that he had met with a second person in his Washington, D.C. office, which had contracted the new coronavirus – which kept his isolation extended until March 17.

Cruz escaped the illness that has already infected a senator, Rand Paul, and several members of the House.

Healthy and working from home, Cruz launched a series of videoconferences to connect with voters to help respond to coronaviruses. He found silver liners during the pandemic, including having lunch with his wife, Heidi, and their two daughters at home, while drinking from his “Papa” mug on a Fox News appearance and embracing the “Tiger king“craze.

Cruz described how his daily routine changed in a Q&A with Fox News.

How has your daily routine changed since the start of social distancing measures?

Cruz: I’m at home in Houston, Texas. Due to social distancing guidelines, I am unable to travel to and from D.C. or in the state. But [last] week I launched a Texas tele-tour to connect with communities across the Lone Star State who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. [Last] Monday, I had videoconferences with members of the Texas Hospital Association and Texas Trucking Association. Tuesday and Wednesday, I spoke with members of the Hispanic Houston Chamber of Commerce and Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. Thursday I had calls with members of the Tyler’s Economic Development Board and Lufkin Economic Development Council. Later that day, I spoke with job creators and local leaders Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council. In the coming days, I will be hosting video conferences with community leaders and industry leaders across the state to talk about the challenges they face and how we can move forward with an economy. strong after the end of this pandemic.

What are the biggest challenges in doing your job during this crisis?

Cruz: One of the things I enjoy most about working in the Senate is the face-to-face conversations with my colleagues, whether we are talking in the Senate or at lunch about ways to solve problems and improve the lives of Americans. And while you can do a lot of things over the phone and through email, I still prefer in-person conversations to conference calls or video.

What do you miss most about the way you did your job before it started?

Cruz: Face to face meeting with constituents. Our ability to use technology keeps us connected, but it’s hard to be limited and unable to meet people. But no matter the challenge or the disaster, the Texans are united. First responders are closing the gap and we are united in supporting each other. This is what we are doing now and this is what we will continue to do.

What surprised you the most about how life has changed?

Cruz: I was amazed at how much you actually make when you work from home. We are fortunate to live in a digital age, where we can easily connect with people across the state and across the country. Fortunately, since I started working at home, there have been only a few technical incidents.

How do you let off steam?

Cruz: Heidi and I both work at home while our daughters take distance courses. So it’s a packed house here. But we also like spending time together – having lunch and dinner together and taking walks in the neighborhood. Everyone goes for walks with their dogs and their families in the evening – now we still practice social distancing – but seeing people take the time to enjoy the evenings outside is the silver lining of this crisis. We are blessed with our health and I loved spending more time with my daughters.

And without forgetting, Tiger king.