Ted Cruz publishes photo of “Tiger King” in quarantine of coronaviruses

Sen. Ted cruz, R-Texas, went on Twitter late Saturday to give fans some lightness during the very serious coronavirus epidemic and published an article on his life quarantine.

Cruz posted a photo of Joe Exotic, a former zoo owner and the subject of a Netflix docuseries, posing inside a cage with a tiger. The senator captioned the photo: “Me: running out of things to keep me entertained during quarantine *”

Cruz has been in self quarantine after learning that he contacted a second person who tested positive for the new coronavirus. He said earlier that he felt good and that the decision was “overly cautious”.

WARNING: SPOILER ALERT

Exotic was an owner of the Oklahoma Zoo who was born Joseph Schreibvogel. He is the star of a series of Netflix docuseries called “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”.

The series takes you on a troubling adventure that involves suicide, attempted murder for hire and the murder of five little tigers. Exotic is eccentric and ran for president and governor of Oklahoma before his fall. United States today reported that Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison earlier this year.

Cruz posted the tweet as the U.S. and the world attempted to contain the new coronavirus that had infected hundreds of thousands of people around the world and prompted major cities to close.

Cruz, like other legislators, has self-quarantined because the virus is easy to transmit, even without symptoms. The older population is considered the most at risk.