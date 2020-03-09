Ted Cruz to Stay at Home After “Brief” Interaction with CPAC Coronavirus Patient

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, released a statement on Sunday revealing that he had interacted with a participant during the last Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who tested positive for the coronavirus – and therefore he will stay at home until two weeks have passed since the meeting.

Officials from the American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosted CPAC, said on Saturday that the attendee had been exposed before the conference, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed his case.

Cruz said that his interaction with this individual “consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake”.

“I don’t have any symptoms and I feel good and healthy. Since the interaction took place 10 days ago, the average incubation period is 5 to 6 days, the interaction lasted less than a minute, and I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities informed me that the chances of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low, “said Cruz.

He added that he did not meet the CDC’s criteria for self-quarantine because the test was not effective before symptoms appeared.

“The medical authorities have explicitly informed me that, given the above criteria, the people who interacted with me within 10 days of CPAC should not be concerned about a potential transmission,” said Cruz.

The senator said he decided to stay home in Texas until 14 days have passed since interacting with CPAC because of the frequency with which he interacts with his constituents and “to give everyone the peace of mind”.

“Everyone should continue to treat this epidemic seriously and be guided by the facts and medical science. We must continue to be proactive in mobilizing resources to fight this epidemic – including the $ 8.3 billion in emergency funding we provided last week – and I encourage everyone to follow the recommendations CDC and other health professionals to protect their own health and well-being, as well as the health and well-being of those around them, “said Cruz.

Also on Sunday, ACU officials said they have been working with the Maryland Department of Health since the CPAC conference was held in the state.

The Department of Health has selected thousands of staff from the Gaylord National Resort and Conference Center and the Residence Inn, said the ACU.

“Today, not a single person has reported an unusual illness. Thus, the Ministry of Health does not restrict the movements or interactions with others of these hotel employees, “said ACU. “We continue to stay in close contact with the infected person and he continues to do better. Still at this stage, no other participant, participant or CPAC staff member has tested positive for coronavirus. ”

Fox News Melissa Leon contributed to this report.