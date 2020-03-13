Teenager sent home for charging classmates `` spurts '' of hand sanitizer in the middle of a coronavirus

A student in the UK was suspended for one day this week after being caught selling hand sanitizer “sprinklers” to coronavirus pandemic.

The teen’s mom posted the incident on Facebook on Wednesday after being discharged from the Dixons Unity Academy in Leeds before 11 a.m.

How many coronavirus tests are available and how many are needed nationally?

“Well, the little moron has just been kicked out of school for the day after being caught charging 50p students with a spray of hand sanitizer to protect himself from the bloody corona virus !!”, wrote Jenny Tompkins.

She said it was difficult to discipline him because his father called him a “legend.”

She added that he had earned about $ 11, bought a bag of Doritos and planned to buy a kebab.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post had over 200,000 comments on Friday night, many of which complimented his entrepreneurial skills.