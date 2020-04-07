Teenagers increased TV consumption by 175% during coronavirus pandemic, study finds

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the Coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay at home and many Americans choose to spend their extra time indoors in front of the television – according to a new study, adolescents record the highest increase in viewing.

Teenagers aged 12 to 17 spent 175% more time watching television from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in March than in February, while adults aged 35 to 49 increased their habits by 42% during the same period.

“As Americans begin a new week of refuge in place due to COVID-19, their television viewing has continued to increase in all demographics and time slots, but especially among young audiences and daytime television “, Adweek TV editor Jason Lynch wrote, citing a short story VAB report.

The report says that the total time spent watching TV increased by 17% among all viewers, 39% for children aged 2 to 11 and 46% for children aged 12 to 17, according to Adweek.

“The report compares the weekly television minutes watched during the week of March 16 – the first week in which most Americans began working from home amid the spread of the new coronavirus, which has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization March 11 – with the last week of February February 24, “Lynch wrote.

The pandemic has put many Americans out of work and forced others to work from home. Schools are being cut and many people are afraid to leave their homes, which has resulted in a huge increase in daytime television consumption.

The study also found that 72% of households watched TV during the week of March 16, compared to 64% during the week of February 24, according to Adweek.