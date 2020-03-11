Telecom operators say new anti-spoofing technology will not be fully deployed this year

Canada’s major phone companies warned members of a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that their networks are not yet ready to implement new anti-spoofing technology to guard against false calls – and many landlines and cellphones existing ones will need to be upgraded for the technology to be effective.

Representatives from Bell, Rogers and Telus appeared before the House of Commons industry, science and technology committee on Tuesday to study how to prevent the millions of fraudulent phone calls that Canadians receive every month.

The telecommunications companies, collectively known as the Big 3, have told parliamentarians that they are not fully ready to implement technology that warns customers when a caller disguises their phone number. Many Canadians have been duped by scammers who use display information to make a phone call from a government office or a bank.

The CRTC has given businesses until September 30 to adopt a technology called STIR / SHAKEN (Secure Telephone Identity Revisited / Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using Tokens). Using a check mark or an audible chime, for example, STIR / SHAKEN can alert a person if a call is actually from a verified number.

Jonathan Daniels, Vice President of Regulatory Law at Bell, said the company supports the deployment of this new technology. Yet Daniels said that triggering it so early was of little use in the fight against fraudulent calls. Indeed, the old Bell circuits are not ready to use STIR / SHAKEN entirely, and many landline phones and smartphones themselves are not able to display if a number comes from a legitimate source.

“We are still planning to launch it in September,” said Daniels. “If you turned on STIR / SHAKEN tomorrow or today on our network, very very few people would actually have phones that could benefit from it.”

“It is for this reason that we and most telecommunications operators suggest that the mandate of CRTC STIR / SHAKEN be delayed until we understand the rules of the plan.”

Daniels said Bell would like to see the deadline extended to June 2022.

Jérôme Birot of Telus told members that STIR / SHAKEN will initially stop fraudulent calls from Canada and the United States only because few other countries have adopted the technology.

“However, many fraudulent calls come from outside of Canada,” said Birot, vice president of voice development operations and services for Telus.

CRTC ready to extend deadline

CRTC President Ian Scott told members that the commission recognizes that there have been problems getting the new system up and running in the United States and Canada, and has left the door open for the extension of the deadline.

“We have to be open and we have to understand that there can be technical challenges,” said Scott. “If there are (the Big 3), they will present them to us, and we will only add extra time if necessary.”

The countdown to adopting STIR / SHAKEN comes as Canadians are increasingly bombarded with unwelcome and often fraudulent phone calls.

Scott told the committee on Tuesday that the CRTC created the do not call list in 2008, 14 million numbers were added and that in 2019, approximately 858 numbers were added daily.

