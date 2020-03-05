Tennessee confirms first case of coronavirus: authorities

Days after death The tornado tears the central part of the state, Tennessee officials announced the first case of a novel coronavirus in a man in his 40s on Thursday.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Governor Bill Lee said the incident was confirmed in a 44-year-old man who had recently traveled out of the state. He is a resident of Williamson County and has been isolated at home with mild symptoms.

It was not immediately apparent which state the man had traveled to. After returning home, he began to experience symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. He then contacted health authorities and isolated himself.

“The patient has a mild illness,” health officials said news release.

“We work closely with local healthcare partners to identify contacts, [the] Lisa Piercy, Tennessee Health Director, said in a statement: “We look forward to identifying COVID-19 cases in Tennessee. At this time, the overall risk to the general public remains low. We have worked with the CDC and other We provide guidance to protect your health. “

Tennessee is on the list of seemingly growing states with confirmed virus cases. Recently, New Jersey First case confirmed on Wednesday While New York confirmed Additional cases of virus Thursday morning. Overall, more than 12 states have confirmed new virus cases.