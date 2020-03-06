Tennessee men with coronavirus traveled to Boston airport, state health officials say

Tennessee State Department of Health officials have published details on the first case in the state COVID-19Confirms patient recently traveled from Nashville International Airport airport To Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee reported State’s first coronavirus case A 44-year-old male resident at a press conference on Thursday. At that time, officials said the man had left the state, but did not immediately know where to go.

First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in the Vatican: Report

so news releaseThe Tennessee Department of Health later confirmed that a man resident of Williamson County had traveled between Nashville and Boston on a non-stop flight, but was “asymptomatic” at the time.

Officials did not say when the men’s trip took place.

Authorities said patients who were said to have “mild illness” are now isolated at home.

Click here for full coverage of Coronaville

The Tennessee Department of Health has stated that it is in close contact with the Massachusetts Health Department and the CEO of Nashville International Airport.

In response, the Boston Public Health Commission issued a statement confirming that it is working with the Massachusetts State Department of Health, the Massachusetts Port Authority or Masupport (overseeing three Boston Regional Airports), and the CDC and Tennessee. Announced. Ministry of Public Health, NBC Boston Report.

Local Boston Outlets WHDH Governor Charles D. Baker of Massachusetts added that he believes he was one of three people attending a meeting at Biogen, a biotech company based in Cambridge, Mass. Last week.

Biogen previously reported 3 attendees who tested positiveSaid on Thursday that one person lives outside the state.

California official briefing on Coronavius ​​Moment of her finger after warning not to touch face

Lisa Piercy, Tennessee State Health Commissioner, said at a press conference on Thursday that the “overall risk” for Tennessee residents was “low.”

“We continue to work with the CDC and other agencies to provide guidance on protecting the health of Tennessee’s people,” says Piracy.