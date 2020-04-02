Tennessee nurse with coronavirus posts video from hospital bed: “It hurts to breathe”

A nurse in a Tennessee healthcare facility where more than 100 people tested positive for coronavirus posted a video from her hospital bed after catching the virus herself.

Shareka Williams of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville says she wants to convince people that the virus is “not a joke,” reported FOX 17 from Nashville.

“Excuse me, it hurts to breathe,” says Williams in the video. “I just want to tell you, don’t take this as a joke. It’s not a joke. You can’t see your family, you can barely speak, trying to do everything you can to stay healthy. ‘mind.”

CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC IN TENNESSEE TREATMENT HOUSE, 2 DEAD; 101 HOSPITALIZED

Meanwhile, the recent epidemic in the Tennessee nursing home has now left four dead, according to a report.

Gallatin officials confirmed the total deaths on Wednesday, according to FOX 17.

In total, more than 100 people linked to the establishment have now tested positive for the virus, including 74 residents and 33 staff, reported The Tennessean of Nashville.

Mayor Anthony Holt of Sumner County, where the Gallatin center is located, said he was concerned that health care providers at the center would be overwhelmed by the epidemic.

“I’m extremely worried,” Holt tell the Tennessean. “Our cases have increased every day.”

Sumner County had a total of 201 cases of the virus on Wednesday, which means that the health center accounted for about half of it.

Across the state of Tennessee, about 2,600 people tested positive on Wednesday, with 24 deaths, according to the Tennessean.

The state has ordered that the private Gallatin Center be emptied Monday so that it can be thoroughly cleaned starting Tuesday, a spokesman for Tennessee governor Bill Lee said.

Dozens of residents were evacuated on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, Lee said in a statement. Press release. National Guard troops arrived on Saturday to begin testing all remaining residents and staff at the center.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Residents who tested positive were transported to one of the High Point Health System’s many hospitals using an ambulance strike team of EMS professionals from Sumner, Cheatham and Dickson, First Call and MedicOne counties.

Dozens of other non-critical patients were transported to other facilities for treatment, officials said.

Danielle Wallace of Fox News contributed to this story.