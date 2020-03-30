Tennessee representative Tim Burchett tweets phone number, says anyone ‘overwhelmed or scared’ by coronavirus can call it

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register.

A Congress legislator of Tennessee encourage anyone “overwhelmed or scared” by the coronavirus to give him a call to talk about it.

Freshman Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican, tweeted his phone number with a video message saying that nine people in and around his congressional district have took their life in the middle of the pandemic.

“If you feel like you’re going to hurt yourself or maybe hurt someone around you, why don’t you all call me and talk about it,” he said. “I don’t even need to know your name. You don’t even have to live in my congressional district. Please, I would appreciate this call.”

Burchett said he was willing to direct people where to go for help if he couldn’t provide help.

“If I can’t help you, I will bring you to someone who can,” he said. “If you have a question about your disability or anything else you’re dealing with, Congress stuff, just call our Knoxville office, and we’ll try to keep this line free. Together, we’ll get through these people, hang in there. “

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said in a weekly update that more people died from suicide last week than from the virus, The Tennessee star reported. The county regional forensic center said there were nine suspected suicides in 48 hours.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“How can we respond to COVID-19 in a way that keeps our economy intact, keeps people busy and gives our people a sense of hope and optimism, not hopelessness and hopelessness?” Jacobs asked the newspaper.