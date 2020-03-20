Tensions and Fear Rise in Ottawa Prison Dorm 3 About COVID-19

Prisoners in a provincial jail in Ottawa say they are not receiving proper medical care for flu-like symptoms that run through the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need help here. No one is helping us, just looking at us like garbage,” said inmate Frank Benedict, 36, who started experiencing flu-like symptoms two weeks ago but doesn’t cannot be tested for coronavirus.

Benedict, from Akwesasne, a Mohawk community that straddles the Canada-United States border about 120 kilometers west of Montreal, had a cough, fever, joint pain, sore throat, and even two episodes of vomiting. He still suffers from coughs and night sweats and just wants to have peace of mind as to whether he has COVID-19.

“It drives me crazy inside, the stress is incredible,” said Benedict, who has been incarcerated for a month and a half at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Center. Benoît thinks that he may have caught the coronavirus since it entered the penitentiary system.

Stress and fear mount in dormitory 3 of the minimum security wing as inmates watch COVID-19 broadcast to the outside world on television.

“Everyone is stressed … the flu is spreading here,” said Benedict. “The other day someone who came back from court is sick. Everyone is getting sick, I’m not the only one.”

Benoît says that he filled out the green form required to see a doctor several times. Again on Wednesday, his name was not on the list of people called to see a doctor.

He said that a nurse came regularly but that the detainees only received Tylenol.

Inmates in dorm 3 say it’s difficult to see a doctor to check for flu-like symptoms. This photograph was taken in 2016 from inside the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Center. (Ashley Burke / CBC)

Dorm 3 contains 30 men sharing 15 berths, a barely functioning urinal, two sinks, two toilets that often get clogged, and two showers with lots of black mold. Black mold is so thick in their showers that it can be peeled off, according to inmates in dorm 3.

The bathroom fan has been out of service for three months.

The air that the dormitory receives circulates through the wing, which fears that a COVID-19 unit in an adjacent unit could be transmitted by the vents. The dorm windows were covered due to the construction, blocking sunlight. Inmates in dorm 3 say they rarely go out into the yard to breathe fresh air.

“It’s like we’re already being treated like we’re already sick, that we already have the virus,” said Wendell King, 38, of Akwesasne, who is also in dorm 3.

Rumor of the COVID-19 test: increased blood pressure

A prison inmate recently tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms, but the results returned negative, according to an official with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General said in a statement that a total of 10 inmates had been tested in provincial correctional facilities. Five of these tests returned negative and five are still pending.

“No detainees have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in our adult correctional facilities,” the statement said.

He added that all new inmates admitted to a provincial correctional facility are screened for respiratory illness according to guidelines established by the Ontario Ministry of Health.

“Detainees also receive medical care as needed during the period of incarceration,” said the statement. “In accordance with the screening protocol, inmates are tested for COVID-19, if necessary.”

The ministry said it had also canceled personal visits to prisons and that those serving sentence on weekends could do their time from home after their arrival.

If an epidemic is detected in a facility, correctional health care staff will work with the local medical officer of health to deal with the situation, including containment strategies such as medical isolation, the ministry said.

Prison facilities are said to be “thoroughly cleaned daily or as needed” and “a good label for hand washing and sneezing cough has also been communicated to staff and inmates,” the statement said.

A prison official walks through a room in the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Center where inmates in Dorm 3 say they have little information about plans to prevent COVID-19 from entering the facility.

The rumor of the COVID-19 test increased stress inside dorm 3 because they thought the inmate was from a neighboring unit.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks,” said Mitch Lahache Jocko, 38, who is also from Akwesasne.

“I have never been afraid of anything in my life, but this virus takes the fear factor to a whole new level.”

Jocko, who slept in dorm 3, said that detainees received very little information from the guards or prison officials about what they were doing to prevent entry of the virus into the facility or how they knew that ‘it was not already circulating.

The prison has distributed vegetable oil soap, guards wear gloves and masks, and new detainees continue to enter the prison, said Jocko, who has been inside for 24 months.

“I feel like we are in the dark with everything and they are not 100% honest with what is going on with this virus,” said Jocko.

“Even though we are detained, I feel like I am in Guantanamo Bay. There is no dialogue at all. We are just confined.”

Inmate with pacemaker fears for his life

Leo Mavraganis, whose parents live in White Lake, Ontario, said he had contracted flu-like symptoms after returning from a court appearance last month.

“I had a sore throat, I was coughing, I was sweating, I had a very high fever,” said Mavraganis, who is also in dorm 3.

He said it took a doctor five days to see him and that he received antibiotics for bronchitis.

“I’m still sick, I still have a cough, my throat is still sore.”

Mavraganis said tensions inside the prison continue to increase every day.

“The stress levels are high, people are worried, people are stressed, the guys are here with mental health issues,” he said. “They take away our visits, they take away our lessons and they cover our windows.”

Pierre Aubin, 57, is from Ottawa and has a pacemaker. He said he feared the virus would kill him. Aubin said he was in the maximum security wing but was moved to the minimum wing after he started having breathing problems.

“I am really concerned about the future of my life because I will be staying here for a year or more,” said Aubin, who is also in dorm 3.

“They say everyone 50 and over is at high risk. Well, I would be at higher risk due to my heart disease. I hope the government will be a little more forgiving and change their arrangements or something . I really do not know what to do. “