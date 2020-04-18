Territorial Senators Join Fight Against Federal Wage Subsidy Eligibility Requirements

The three senators from the territories joined the fight for the federal government to modify its eligibility criteria for its wage subsidy program.

Tuesday, Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson, N.W.T. Senator Margaret Dawn Anderson and Yukon Senator Pat Duncan issued a press release saying they had “pushed in vain” to get Ottawa to change program eligibility before Bill C-14 , A second law concerning certain measures in response to COVID-19, either passed last weekend.

“I had hoped that the wage subsidy would provide the certainty and comfort required for businesses in the North whose operating season in 2020 was devastated by COVID-19. What we saw instead was that Northern concerns have been left out, again, “Patterson said in the statement.

Earlier this month, Ottawa announced that it would offer a 75% wage subsidy to all businesses that lost 15 percent of their revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government previously stated that it would only offer a 10 percent subsidy.

Diavik diamond mine. Many mines, such as Meliadine in Nunavut and Diavik and Ekati in the Northwest Territories, have returned many of their northern workers to their small communities for pay. (DDMI Sustainable Development Report 2015)

To be eligible, businesses must show that their revenues from January to March this year were 15% lower than they were at the same time last year.

But the problem, according to the N.W.T. and the Nunavut Chamber of Mines, is that the revenues of many mining companies, which are the largest private sector employers in the North, are uneven from year to year. In many cases, companies work on projects for months and only receive payment at the end. Even month-to-month earnings are far from constant. On the exploration front, junior mining companies earn no income and instead collect only money from investors, making them ineligible for the subsidy.

We are talking about small and medium businesses owned by northerners who may not have the support they need to move on to another season. – Dennis Patterson, Senator from Nunavut

Last week, the room wrote a letter to Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal requesting that these eligibility conditions be relaxed. The Det’on Cho Corporation and the Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation, as well as the Inuit Business Association, sent similar letters.

“We are talking about small and medium businesses owned by northerners who may not have the support they need to move on to another season. We need to tailor this grant to the experience of northern businesses,” said Patterson .

“When territorial governments, local business organizations and northern operators all tell you the same thing, responsible government must listen to this.”

Senate debate on Bill C-14

The press release from northern senators comes just days after federal finance minister Bill Morneau was toasted by senators to explain why much of the northern mining sector did not qualify for the federal wage subsidy program.

On April 11, Morneau answered senators’ questions about Bill C-14.

Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the government will do its “due diligence” in assessing demand from the mining industry. (Blair Gable / Reuters)

“Non-revenue-generating businesses such as mineral exploration companies, junior mining companies, construction companies and technology start-ups are not eligible,” said Manitoba senator Donald Plett during the meeting.

“This will have a domino effect with negative implications for the seasonal hotel industry, and Aboriginal businesses involved in the active resource sectors will all be left out.” It’s alarming. ”

Responding to questions from senators and calls for relaxed requirements, Morneau hesitated, but said that “nothing was out of the question.”

“I don’t know if what you just identified in the mining sector is a good idea,” said Morneau.

Bill C-14 has passed third reading in the Senate after senators asked Finance Minister Bill Morneau why mining companies and the companies that serve them are ineligible. the wage subsidy program. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

“We recognize that we cannot make an exception for every industry and situation in our country, no matter what their size. We have to think of those that have the greatest and most significant impact, otherwise we will do nothing that have the impact that we’re trying to get. “

Morneau said the government will do its “due diligence” in assessing demand from the mining industry.

Patterson says he is optimistic.

“I’ve been in this business for a long time. If you can put together a rainbow coalition where everyone says the same thing to government, and that’s what we have here … it can be it will be fixed. “