Test drive: 2020 Nissan Versa and Centra are fighting a good fight for cars

Nissan has not given up … car.

Troubled carmakers will soon be one of the few mainstream brands with a full lineup from four subcompacts to full size sedan There are currently six SUVs.

In the United States, there are still many opportunities in segments with more than 4 million sales per year, and many model lines have been departed in recent years.

Nissan’s latest four-door is an entirely new version of the Versa and Sentra, not the previous economy car. Starting prices are $ 15,655 and $ 20,015, which are still affordable, but Nissan has made major improvements and dropped the fleet car’s reputation. It is not easy given that Versa is the cheapest sedan on sale today.

Versa and Sentra are lower and wider than the replacement car. They share the same design language as Medium Nissan Altima I was able to pass a short distance. This is known as the Russian doll effect in the automotive industry and is intended to give boost to low-end models.

Also, with a wrapped dashboard and high quality upholstery, it has a better style and interior trim than expected. Centra SV’s diamond stitched leather is particularly luxurious.

The simple and effective control layout is complemented by a touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all models except entry-level models. Apple Maps and Google Maps are the best choices because navigation is not built-in. Also, Waze.

Automatic front and rear emergency braking and lane departure warning systems with backup cameras are standard and adaptive radar cruise control is available for both.

The compact Sentra combines a 149 hp 2.0-litre 4-cylinder with a CVT automatic transmission, while the smaller Versa is a 122 hp 1.6-litre 4-cylinder, comes with a 5-speed manual and adds a CVT. Upper trim. For CVT, Versa is suitable for 40 mpg on motorways and 39 mpg for Sentra.

Overall, Centra is a solid performer capable of delivering unique performance at Toyota Corolla. The drive is not as appealing as the Honda Civic, but the balance between comfort and handling is very good. Next is Versa.

The old one was noisy, cheaply made, squat … noisy. The most compensating quality was how big the price was or the more expensive Sentra was there. Nissan must have realized that the 2020 cabin is not as impressive, so it is a problem.

However, the ride, steering, 5-star crash test rating, sound insulation, and killer stereo that stands at the top of the line SR, everything else is far better in case you still want to wipe things away. All top notch. Now, remove the center armrest. This is a $ 300 option, not the same height as the door.

Maybe not worth it, but the unique coolness is the $ 690 kit that adds ambient interior lighting and puddle lamps under the rocker panels. This reflects the scene of the once “furious momentum”.

Neither of these “F” words describe Versa, but if someone gave the prize to the most improved vehicle, it would win unanimously. If true, think it was done by me.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app